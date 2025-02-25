Vinícius sparks concerns at Real Madrid: Leaves training injured, worrying Ancelotti

Real Madrid‘s preparations for their crucial Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad have been thrown into disarray by injury concerns surrounding two of their star players, Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé.

Both players missed Monday’s training session, raising significant doubts about their availability for the important match at the Reale Arena on Wednesday. The injuries present a significant challenge for manager Carlo Ancelotti, given Real Madrid’s already demanding schedule.

Vinicius Jr. participated in the initial stages of Monday’s training session but was forced to withdraw due to discomfort in his foot. The nature and severity of the injury remain unclear, pending further assessment.

However, the news is particularly concerning given the proximity to the Real Sociedad game and the importance of Vinicius’s contributions to Real Madrid’s attacking prowess. His potential absence would significantly impact Real Madrid’s offensive capabilities.

Mbappé’s absence and uncertainty

Adding to Ancelotti’s concerns, Kylian Mbappé was also absent from Monday’s training session. However, unlike Vinicius’s injury, Mbappé’s absence was due to a dental procedure rather than a soccer-related injury. While seemingly less serious, Mbappé’s potential unavailability still adds to Ancelotti’s selection dilemmas, especially given the team’s congested fixture list.

Adding to Ancelotti’s selection headache, Fede Valverde is also managing a minor injury, having played through discomfort in recent games, and has not fully recovered in time for Wednesday.

With Vinicius Jr. and potentially Mbappé unavailable, Ancelotti faces the challenging task of filling a significant gap in his squad’s attacking capabilities. The manager will likely rely on younger players such as Endrick and Arda Güler to fill the void left by these crucial absences.

Real Madrid faces a demanding schedule in the coming days, with the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad followed by a La Liga match against Real Betis and the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The Copa del Rey tie represents a significant opportunity for Real Madrid to progress to the final, and the potential absence of key players like Vinicius Jr. and Mbappé could significantly impact their chances of success in these crucial matches.

