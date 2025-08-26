Cristiano Ronaldo’s star teammate at Al Nassr reportedly close to Champions League club

Cristiano Ronaldo has seen his Al Nassr squad strengthened with multiple high-profile signings ahead of the 2025-26 season, with the World Cup on the horizon. As part of the team’s reshaping, reports indicate that one of the Saudi side’s star players is close to joining a club competing in the UEFA Champions League.

Following an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, Al Nassr underwent a rebuilding process, with Ronaldo playing a pivotal role in key squad decisions alongside the head coach. With the arrivals of Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman, and Iñigo Martinez, the club has already begun reshaping its roster. Now, one star player is reportedly preparing to leave, with a Champions League club emerging as the front-runner to secure his signature.

According to Diario AS, Athletic Bilbao is close to signing Aymeric Laporte from Al Nassr. The Spanish side has been negotiating the transfer since late July, and the defender is expected to complete his move in the coming week.

Laporte’s future at Al Nassr had already been uncertain, as he was sidelined at the end of last season. While he participated in preseason training, he was excluded from the squad that traveled to Hong Kong for the Saudi Super Cup, signaling the club’s plans to move him on.

With the defender available on the market, several teams, including Olympique Marseille, Napoli, and Bayer Leverkusen, showed interest. Laporte, however, has reportedly declined these offers, prioritizing a return to Athletic Bilbao before the European summer transfer window closes at the end of August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 goals with Al Nassr: How long did it take at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus?

Otavio, another Al Nassr star set to depart

As Al Nassr prepare for the Saudi Pro League under new coach Jorge Jesus, Otavio is another key player reportedly set to leave the club. The Portuguese winger joined from Porto for €60 million but has since been sidelined, facing a situation similar to Laporte’s.

Otavio’s exit could provide Al Nassr with financial flexibility and free up an international player slot. However, the winger has only received local offers so far, and with less than a week remaining in the European summer transfer window, his future remains more uncertain than Laporte’s.