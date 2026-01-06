Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal absent from training ahead of Barcelona’s Spanish Super Cup clash vs. Athletic Bilbao

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lamine Yamal has become one of the few untouchable players in FC Barcelona’s starting lineup despite his young age, offering unique qualities such as elite dribbling and creativity. However, with the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Athletic Bilbao just one day away, the 18-year-old was the most notable absentee from Tuesday’s training session.

Barcelona traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup and are set to face Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals on Wednesday, January 7, as they pursue the club’s first trophy of the season. The team arrived in the Middle Eastern country on Monday evening and held its first official training session on Tuesday.

During that session, Yamal was not seen training on the pitch with his teammates, a situation that immediately raised concern among fans. Sources from Barcelona later clarified that the teenager instead trained indoors at the sports complex in Jeddah, completing a specific physical program under the supervision of head coach Hansi Flick’s staff.

Is Lamine Yamal injured?

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Yamal is not injured but has been dealing with a stomach virus for several days, which has left him weakened and unable to train normally. That issue also forced him to miss the team’s first training session of the year on January 1 due to general discomfort, suggesting the problem has been lingering.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Yuri Berchiche of Athletic Club.

Flick was not asked about Yamal’s condition during his pre-match press conference, which took place before the training session and before the player’s absence was noted. Despite his limited involvement in recent sessions, Mundo Deportivo reported that Yamal is expected to be available for Wednesday’s matchup against Athletic Bilbao.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s star teammate on Portugal reportedly reaches agreement to join Yamal’s Barcelona

Barcelona already defeated Athletic Bilbao earlier in the 2025-26 season, with Yamal playing a key role in the result. Although Robert Lewandowski (one goal), Fermín López (one), and Ferran Torres (two) scored in the 4-0 victory at Camp Nou, it was Yamal who provided both assists for Torres, underlining his influence in the win.

From a statistical standpoint, Yamal has continued to perform at a high level this season despite missing time with pubalgia. Across 21 appearances for Barcelona, he has scored nine goals and added 11 assists, the highest assist total of any player on the squad during the current campaign.

In terms of squad reinforcements, Ronald Araújo has already returned to training with the team. The Uruguayan defender, who had been sidelined due to personal issues, completed the full session and could make his return against Athletic Bilbao, marking his first appearance since November 25, when he was sent off against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League.

