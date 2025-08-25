Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 goals with Al Nassr: How long did it take at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr looks on prior to the Saudi Super Cup semi final between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad at Hong Kong Stadium on August 19, 2025 in Hong Kong, China.
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr looks on prior to the Saudi Super Cup semi final between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad at Hong Kong Stadium on August 19, 2025 in Hong Kong, China.

Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented his place as the greatest goalscorer in soccer history, and the Portuguese star once again made headlines by reaching 100 goals with Al Nassr. Now in his first professional experience outside Europe, many are asking: how long did it take him to hit that milestone with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus?

With Al Nassr facing Al Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final, Ronaldo made sure to deliver in another big moment. After a handball from Ali Majrashi inside the box, he converted from the penalty spot in the 40th minute. Though Al Nassr eventually lost the trophy in a shootout, Ronaldo still celebrated his 100th goal for the Saudi club, achieved in just 113 matches.

The achievement shocked the soccer world, as Ronaldo became the only player ever to score 100 goals with four different clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al Nassr. But how long did it take him to reach that mark with his previous teams?

Ronaldo’s record at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus

Ronaldo first hit the 100-goal milestone during his initial stint at Manchester United. He reached the century mark in spectacular fashion on November 15, 2008, scoring twice from free kicks in a 5-0 win over Stoke City at Old Trafford. His first strike of the night, in the third minute, was his 100th for the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United celebrates with his team mates after scoring the opening goal; his 100th goal for Manchester United, during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Stoke City at Old Trafford on November 15, 2008 in Manchester, England.

The second milestone came with Real Madrid on November 2, 2011. Once again, he scored a brace—this time in a 2-0 Champions League group-stage win over Olympique Lyon. A free kick brought him to 99 goals, and a penalty sealed his 100th. Remarkably, he achieved it in just 105 appearances for Los Blancos.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate reportedly close to joining Benzema at Al Ittihad in record deal

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate reportedly close to joining Benzema at Al Ittihad in record deal

His third 100-goal achievement in clubs arrived with Juventus on May 12, 2021, in a Serie A clash against Sassuolo. Ronaldo scored the second goal of the match in the 45th minute of a 3-1 victory, reaching the mark in 131 games. That made him the fastest player in Juventus history to score 100 goals.

Beyond clubs, Ronaldo also reached 100 goals with Portugal’s national team in 2020. On September 8, he struck twice against Sweden in the UEFA Nations League (his 100th and 101st international goals) further proving his unmatched scoring legacy.

