UEFA Champions League
UEFA hits Athletic Bilbao with 10-month doping ban for key player in Champions League setback

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Yerai Alvarez of Athletic Club reacts during the Copa del Rey semifinal 2nd leg match between Granada CF and Athletic Club at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on March 05, 2020 in Granada, Spain.
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesYerai Alvarez of Athletic Club reacts during the Copa del Rey semifinal 2nd leg match between Granada CF and Athletic Club at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on March 05, 2020 in Granada, Spain.

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Álvarez has been sidelined since the start of the 2025-26 season after testing positive during the previous campaign. Now, with the Spanish club competing in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA has officially handed down a 10-month doping ban for the veteran center back.

Yeray’s situation first became public at the end of the 2024-25 season, when the player himself released a statement confirming he had tested positive in a doping control during the Europa League semifinals against Manchester United in May. The 29-year-old had already overcome major health battles earlier in his career, including testicular cancer in December 2016 at age 21, followed by a relapse in 2017 before returning to the first team in February 2018.

Since overcoming my illness, I have been undergoing treatment for alopecia for several years, and after studying the case, we found that the positive result came because I inadvertently took a preventive medication against hair loss that contained a prohibited substance,” Yeray wrote on Instagram on July 10.

Following an investigation by UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary department, inspectors confirmed the banned substance to be Canrenone. As per regulations, the governing body has now issued a 10-month suspension for Yeray Álvarez.

Amad Diallo of Manchester United runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Yeray of Athletic Club during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg match between Manchester United and Athletic Club.

Amad Diallo of Manchester United runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Yeray of Athletic Club during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg match between Manchester United and Athletic Club.

One positive note for both player and club is that Yeray agreed to start serving his suspension on June 2, meaning the ban will run until April 2, 2026. The ruling applies to all competitions, including La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League. Similar to Paul Pogba’s case, Álvarez will be allowed to resume training with his teammates beginning February 2.

Athletic confirmed the decision in a statement released Monday, adding: “Yeray will soon hold a press conference in which he will provide the necessary explanations.” In the meantime, head coach Ernesto Valverde faces a difficult season with a thin squad.

Athletic Bilbao and a center back crisis

Yeray’s suspension had been a major concern during Athletic Bilbao’s squad planning for 2025-26, and now that it has been made official, it represents a significant blow. Without Yeray, Valverde has only two fit center backs available: Dani Vivian and Aitor Paredes.

The club chose not to retain Unai Núñez, who spent last season on loan at Celta Vigo before joining Hellas Verona on a permanent deal. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Unai Egiluz was considered an option after a loan spell at CD Mirandés, but he suffered an ACL tear that will keep him out for most of the season.

The main backup plan was a reunion with Aymeric Laporte, who had agreed to return to San Mamés. However, Al Nassr submitted the paperwork after the transfer window had already closed, and UEFA rejected the move. That failure left Athletic short-handed at the back heading into what promises to be a demanding season.

