Ballon d’Or favorite Ousmane Dembele reveals Lionel Messi’s career-changing advice

Paris Saint-Germain’s triumph in the UEFA Champions League earlier this year—marking the club’s first-ever title in the competition—elevated Ousmane Dembele to global stardom. The winger delivered a standout season that now places him among the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or. Reflecting on his personal growth, he pointed directly to Lionel Messi’s influence.

“I had a very good relationship with Messi from the very first day,” Dembele told Four Four Two in a recent interview, recalling his early years at Barcelona, where he arrived in the summer of 2017. “He was someone who instinctively knew what you wanted.”

The French winger went on to explain how Leo’s presence was crucial to his development. “My locker was right next to his, and he gave a lot of advice to me,” said Ousmane. “He told me that I’d have to be serious if I wanted to achieve my dreams – after that, I watched and learned from what he did on the pitch.”

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for €148 million (approximately $172 million), a fee that still stands as the most expensive transfer in La Liga history. Before his move to PSG in 2023, he played 185 matches and scored 40 goals for the Spanish side.

Ousmane Dembele celebrates with Lionel Messi as he scores a goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Chelsea FC on March 14, 2018

“Whether he played as a number 10 or number nine, his positioning was exceptional, the way he seemed to make himself invisible on the pitch,” Dembele said of Messi. “Sometimes you don’t seem to see him for about four or five minutes, then as soon as he gets the ball, he instinctively knows what to do. He understands football really well, positions himself very well on the pitch and you know – we all know – what he can do with his feet.”

Dembele reflects on Ballon d’Or nomination

After failing to even make the 30-man shortlist last year, Dembele is now—alongside Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal—one of the frontrunners for the 2025 Ballon d’Or. That marks a major leap in performance, largely driven by his form at PSG.

“I had lots of confidence from the coach,” said Ousmane, referring to Luis Enrique. “He explained to me at the start of the season that I had to be a leader in this team – to set an example, both to the young players and the old ones.”

When asked about the Ballon d’Or nomination, Dembele was straightforward. “After a season like that – four titles, scoring, assisting – it is normal to be considered one of the favourites for the award,” he said. And finally, he expressed his excitement about the opportunity: “For an individual trophy, there’s nothing better for a footballer. It’s the Holy Grail of football. When you see all the legends who have won it, it’s exceptional.”

When will the 2025 Ballon d’Or be awarded?

The Ballon d’Or awards ceremony, organized by France Football magazine, will be held on Monday, September 22, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. In addition to the men’s and women’s player of the year honors, trophies will be presented for categories such as best goalkeeper, best young player, best coach, top scorer, and best team.