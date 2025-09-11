Aymeric Laporte bids farewell to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr after FIFA clears Athletic Bilbao move

Aymeric Laporte was expected to be one of the big departures from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the 2025 summer transfer window, but several roadblocks initially stalled the move. After FIFA stepped in, the defender has now been cleared to complete his return to Athletic Bilbao, prompting him to bid farewell to the Saudi club.

After rejecting multiple offers, Laporte anticipated sealing his move to Bilbao in late August. However, because Al Nassr submitted the documentation after the transfer window had closed, the deal was denied. That left the defender facing the possibility of being sidelined from Jorge Jesus’ project until January. Now, thanks to FIFA’s intervention, the situation has taken a dramatic turn.

On Thursday, Athletic Bilbao issued a statement confirming FIFA’s ruling: “Athletic Club can confirm that FIFA has authorised the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to obtain an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. Once this ITC has been issued, Aymeric Laporte will be able to register with Athletic Club,” the statement read.

Athletic and the RFEF’s initial request was rejected, and the matter advanced to FIFA’s Dispute Chamber. After reviewing the documentation and hearing both parties, FIFA gave the green light. According to Marca, Laporte delayed his return to Saudi Arabia and trained in Bilbao this week while waiting for the decision.

The timing is crucial for Athletic Bilbao. Following Yeray Álvarez’s 10-month suspension for a positive doping test, the club was left with only two available center backs heading into a season that includes the UEFA Champions League. Although UEFA’s registration deadline had passed, FIFA’s ruling allows an exception, making Laporte eligible for the competition.

Laporte’s farewell message to Al Nassr

After winning the Champions League with Manchester City, Laporte joined Al Nassr in August 2023 for a €27.5 million fee. The Spanish defender was brought in to anchor the back line, but the project never fully clicked, and by the end of last season he had been phased out.

Once FIFA’s approval came through, Laporte shared his farewell message to Al Nassr fans on Instagram: “Dear Al Nassr fans, my time at this great club has come to an end. I’m grateful for this experience, full of memories and growth, and proud to have been part of the SPL’s rise on the world stage.

“It’s been an honor to share the pitch with so many top players. I wish the club nothing but success for the future,” the message concluded. With Mohammed Simakan and recent signing Iñigo Martínez now reinforcing the back line, Laporte no longer had a place in Ronaldo’s team, making his exit to Bilbao inevitable.

