Portugal coach Roberto Martinez weighs in on whether Cristiano Ronaldo needs World Cup to be GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to defy the standards of modern soccer, extending his legacy as the sport’s all-time leading scorer even at 41 years old, with the 2026 World Cup representing his final chance to lift the trophy. With less than five months until the tournament begins, Roberto Martinez, head coach of Portugal national team, weighed in on whether the legend needs a World Cup title to officially cement his status as the GOAT.

After being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Morocco national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and with Ronaldo seen in tears in the tunnel on his way back to the locker room, many expected him to step away from international duty. Instead, the striker helped Portugal capture the UEFA Nations League title and is now preparing for one last World Cup push when the tournament kicks off in North America.

Speaking on the Portugal Football Summit podcast, Martinez said a World Cup triumph would enhance Ronaldo’s legacy but isn’t required to validate it: “He will be the greatest player ever, whether he wins the World Cup or not. Our responsibility is to give ourselves the best possible chance to compete for it.“

The Spanish coach also stressed that replicating the formula that led to Nations League success will be crucial this summer. “That comes from analyzing, improving constantly, and maintaining the same mindset that helped us succeed in the Nations League,” Martinez added.

Ronaldo’s role in Portugal

After his move to Saudi Arabia in 2022, there were expectations that Ronaldo’s influence with the national team would diminish. Instead, he has remained Portugal’s undisputed captain and is also the leading scorer of Martinez’s tenure, with 25 goals in the 36 matches the coach has overseen.

Martinez spoke candidly about the veteran’s impact during the Nations League triumph: “It was essential for our confidence and belief. When you analyse the Nations League, it is probably the most demanding format: 10 matches over 10 months, five different camps, and decisive knockout matches.“

Portugal ultimately secured the title by winning the Final Four, first defeating Germany national team in Munich and then beating Spain national team in the final, with La Roja entering as favorites after their recent European Championship triumph. “Winning in Germany, where Portugal had not won for 25 years, and facing a European champion in the final, gave the group incredible confidence for the future,” the coach added.

What’s next for Portugal?

After finishing atop their qualifying group, Portugal have been drawn into a World Cup group alongside Uzbekistan national team, Colombia national team, and one of the intercontinental playoff winners. To prepare for the tournament, the Seleção have lined up friendlies aimed at sharpening match fitness and tactical rhythm.

Portugal’s next fixtures come during the March international window, when they travel to North America to face Mexico national team on the 28th and the United States men’s national team on U.S. soil on the 31st. Those matches will mark Ronaldo’s first appearance in Mexico and his return to the United States, where he’s widely expected to be part of Martinez’s squad as preparations for the World Cup enter their final phase.