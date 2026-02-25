Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Comments

How to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Goalkeeper Novak Micovic of LA Galaxy
© Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesGoalkeeper Novak Micovic of LA Galaxy
Here are all of the details of where you can watch LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito
WHAT CONCACAF Champions Cup
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Wednesday, February 25, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and ViX td>
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

After a stunning stalemate in the first leg, Los Angeles Galaxy return home knowing the job is far from finished against Sporting San Miguelito. The MLS side entered the series as clear favorites despite inconsistent form, but couldn’t turn that edge into a road win, leaving the tie wide open heading into the decisive match in Southern California.

While the Galaxy still hold the advantage on their own field, Sporting proved it can compete and will believe an upset is within reach with a disciplined performance. With advancement on the line, this is shaping up to be a can’t-miss showdown.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch LA Galaxy vs NYCFC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

How to watch LA Galaxy vs NYCFC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

LA Galaxy play against NYCFC for a 2026 MLS regular season game. Find out when, where, and how to watch this can’t-miss matchup live across the United States.

How to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Sporting San Miguelito face LA Galaxy in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Below is all the key information you need, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options to watch or live stream the match in the USA.

Curse broken: LA Galaxy star Marco Reus wins MLS Cup 2024 against NY Red Bulls

Curse broken: LA Galaxy star Marco Reus wins MLS Cup 2024 against NY Red Bulls

After LA Galaxy triumphed in the MLS Cup final against New York Red Bulls, German legend Marco Reus finally broke a long-standing trophy curse.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers 3-word message as Al Nassr break club defensive record in 5-0 SPL win

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers 3-word message as Al Nassr break club defensive record in 5-0 SPL win

After Al Nassr’s record-breaking 5-0 win in the SPL, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a three-word message to his teammates.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo