Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal expected to set 2026 World Cup base in Miami; could they use Messi’s Inter Miami training center?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play in his final World Cup in 2026, which would represent his last chance to lift the most coveted trophy in soccer. Preparations are already underway, and with Portugal expected to establish its base camp in Miami, questions have emerged about the possibility of Ronaldo training at the same facility Lionel Messi uses with Inter Miami.

Messi’s Argentina has already confirmed that it will set up its base in Kansas City, a decision made with the group-stage venues in mind. A similar process has led Portuguese officials to consider Miami as their preferred location, a city that has been transformed by the presence of Ronaldo’s longtime rival.

Speaking at the Portuguese Soccer Congress, head coach Roberto Martínez was asked about Portugal’s base camp. While he left the door open for changes, he did reveal the federation’s current preference: “I can’t confirm, because FIFA will only confirm it in two weeks, but I can say that our idea is to stay in Florida, in Miami.”

Drawn into Group K at the 2026 World Cup, Portugal does not yet know all of its opponents, but the match venues are set. The team will open its campaign on June 17 against the winner of the FIFA International Playoff, followed by a match against Uzbekistan on June 23, with both games scheduled for NRG Stadium in Houston. The final group match, against Colombia on June 27, will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Roberto Martinez, Head Coach of Portugal.

Given that setup, the Spanish coach supported the logic of remaining on the East Coast. “We have two games in Houston, but in a closed stadium. So, the idea is not to train in Houston, it’s to train in the conditions of the third game, which is against Colombia, in Miami,” he said. “So, it makes sense that our base camp is in Miami and we can go to Houston for the first two games, come back, and work with the conditions of the third game,” Martinez concluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Karim Benzema snubs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr with Real Madrid comparison over new club Al Hilal

Could Ronaldo use Inter Miami’s training center?

Despite publicly expressing a desire to base the team in Miami for logistical reasons, official confirmation has yet to arrive, and Martínez did not specify whether the camp would be located within the city itself or in the surrounding area. That distinction leaves multiple training sites in play for Portugal.

According to the Miami Herald’s Michelle Kaufman, Inter Miami’s Florida Blue Training Center, the same facility that hosted Argentina during the last October international window, is one potential option. However, the report noted that it “seems unlikely” Portugal would establish its base at the same complex where Messi and Inter Miami train daily.

If Portugal opts for the broader Miami area, other viable options include Gardens North County District Park in Palm Beach Gardens or Beyond Bancard Field on the campus of Nova Southeastern University in Davie. FIFA is expected to officially announce the base camps for all 48 teams in the coming weeks.

Advertisement