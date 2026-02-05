Karim Benzema snubs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr with Real Madrid comparison over new club Al Hilal

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo have developed one of the most heated rivalries in Saudi Arabia, fueled largely by recent events involving both stars and rising tensions within the Saudi Pro League. Now set to wear the Al Hilal shirt, the French striker appeared to snub Ronaldo’s Al Nassr by drawing a bold comparison between his new club and Real Madrid.

Notably, Benzema and Ronaldo were both central figures during the most successful era in Real Madrid’s history, lifting four UEFA Champions League titles together as part of their combined five overall triumphs. However, Saudi Arabia has now become the stage for their rivalry to continue, both on and off the pitch, following Benzema’s move from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal.

After completing the transfer on the final day of the window, Benzema spoke for the first time as an Al Hilal player on the club’s official website: “It’s good. I’m happy to be here. After my first training with the team, with the coach, I’m so happy and glad to be a part of this team.“

The Frenchman then drew a comparison between his new club and the team where he spent the prime of his career and won the Ballon d’Or. “It’s a good team, with a good history. They have won a lot of trophies. It’s similar, like Real Madrid in Asia. Everything is good, the fans are good, they play well, they have good players, they have a good mentality,” Benzema stated.

Karim Benzema is presented as new Al Hilal player.

The striker concluded by reflecting on his past encounters with Al Hilal, setting high expectations for his new chapter: “I liked this team from before. I used to play against them with Madrid and it was not an easy game. It was a good game so I have good memories. Today I’m happy because I’m a player of Al Hilal.“

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s reported frustration has grown over the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) level of support for Al Nassr, Al Hilal’s successful push to sign Benzema only added fuel to the situation. With Ronaldo skipping Al Nassr’s most recent match and Benzema now settled at his new club, the Frenchman’s comments appeared to elevate Al Hilal above their domestic rivals.

When could Ronaldo and Benzema face each other?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were originally set to cross paths again next Friday, when Al Nassr host Al Ittihad, but Benzema’s sudden transfer changed those plans. With Ronaldo also reportedly considering missing Al Nassr’s next match, their reunion may now be delayed until later in the season.

Al Nassr and Al Hilal are scheduled to meet on May 7 for Matchday 32 of the Saudi Pro League, a clash that could prove decisive in the title race with just one point separating the two clubs. The matchup would mark another chapter in the rivalry between Ronaldo and Benzema, adding extra edge to what is already shaping up to be one of the league’s most anticipated fixtures.

