Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Karim Benzema snubs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr with Real Madrid comparison over new club Al Hilal

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Karim Benzema (L) of Al-Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesKarim Benzema (L) of Al-Ittihad and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo have developed one of the most heated rivalries in Saudi Arabia, fueled largely by recent events involving both stars and rising tensions within the Saudi Pro League. Now set to wear the Al Hilal shirt, the French striker appeared to snub Ronaldo’s Al Nassr by drawing a bold comparison between his new club and Real Madrid.

Notably, Benzema and Ronaldo were both central figures during the most successful era in Real Madrid’s history, lifting four UEFA Champions League titles together as part of their combined five overall triumphs. However, Saudi Arabia has now become the stage for their rivalry to continue, both on and off the pitch, following Benzema’s move from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal.

After completing the transfer on the final day of the window, Benzema spoke for the first time as an Al Hilal player on the club’s official website: “It’s good. I’m happy to be here. After my first training with the team, with the coach, I’m so happy and glad to be a part of this team.

The Frenchman then drew a comparison between his new club and the team where he spent the prime of his career and won the Ballon d’Or. “It’s a good team, with a good history. They have won a lot of trophies. It’s similar, like Real Madrid in Asia. Everything is good, the fans are good, they play well, they have good players, they have a good mentality,” Benzema stated.

Karim Benzema is presented as new Al Hilal player.

Karim Benzema is presented as new Al Hilal player.

The striker concluded by reflecting on his past encounters with Al Hilal, setting high expectations for his new chapter: “I liked this team from before. I used to play against them with Madrid and it was not an easy game. It was a good game so I have good memories. Today I’m happy because I’m a player of Al Hilal.

Advertisement
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo was blocking Saudi Pro League domino effect involving Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté

see also

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo was blocking Saudi Pro League domino effect involving Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s reported frustration has grown over the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) level of support for Al Nassr, Al Hilal’s successful push to sign Benzema only added fuel to the situation. With Ronaldo skipping Al Nassr’s most recent match and Benzema now settled at his new club, the Frenchman’s comments appeared to elevate Al Hilal above their domestic rivals.

When could Ronaldo and Benzema face each other?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were originally set to cross paths again next Friday, when Al Nassr host Al Ittihad, but Benzema’s sudden transfer changed those plans. With Ronaldo also reportedly considering missing Al Nassr’s next match, their reunion may now be delayed until later in the season.

Al Nassr and Al Hilal are scheduled to meet on May 7 for Matchday 32 of the Saudi Pro League, a clash that could prove decisive in the title race with just one point separating the two clubs. The matchup would mark another chapter in the rivalry between Ronaldo and Benzema, adding extra edge to what is already shaping up to be one of the league’s most anticipated fixtures.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly makes key decision on presence in Al Nassr’s next match as SPL tensions grow

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly makes key decision on presence in Al Nassr’s next match as SPL tensions grow

After missing the last game against Al Riyadh and tensions with the Saudi Pro League growing, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made a key decision on his presence in Al Nassr's next game.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly provides Al Nassr with encouraging news amid rising tensions

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly provides Al Nassr with encouraging news amid rising tensions

Cristiano Ronaldo's tensions within the Saudi Pro League have reportedly increased after he missed the previous match. However, Al Nassr have allegedly received positive news despite the tension, creating a sense of optimism within the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in doubt as Manchester United reportedly make their call on the Portuguese star’s comeback

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in doubt as Manchester United reportedly make their call on the Portuguese star’s comeback

Although Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of Al Nassr's best players, his future with the team seems uncertain. In light of this, the Portuguese striker is linked with a possible return to Manchester United, which have reportedly made a decision.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City future reportedly revealed amid transfer spending discomfort

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City future reportedly revealed amid transfer spending discomfort

After expressing his discomfort over the club transfer spendings, Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City has been reportedly revealed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo