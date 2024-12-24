Since launching his official YouTube channel, Cristiano Ronaldo has consistently produced engaging content, offering glimpses into his personal life and career highlights. His latest venture sees him collaborating with other influencers, most recently with MrBeast, the world’s most subscribed YouTuber (over 330 million subscribers). This collaboration marks an interesting expansion of Ronaldo’s online presence, showcasing his willingness to engage with a new audience.

Ronaldo welcomed MrBeast to Al Nassr‘s stadium for a series of soccer challenges. These included long-range shots at targets placed in the corners of the goal and a penalty shootout with a progressively increasing number of goalkeepers. The challenges themselves are designed to showcase Ronaldo’s skills and provide entertaining content for viewers.

The penalty shootout challenge in particular highlights the skills of both the strikers and the goalkeepers, and how this type of soccer challenge can produce highly entertaining content.

The penalty shootout segment generated a viral moment when MrBeast introduced a fourth goalkeeper, a friend who had previously claimed that Lionel Messi was the greatest of all time (GOAT). MrBeast‘s comment, meant to playfully tease Ronaldo, prompted an immediate reaction. Ronaldo, upon hearing the claim, looked up and shouted, “Who says Messi is better than me?”

Ronaldo’s good-humored response and Messi impression

The reaction from those present was immediate, and Ronaldo found the moment highly amusing, bursting into laughter. The moment itself exemplifies the playful rivalry and mutual respect between two of the greatest players in the history of soccer. He later added a clip imitating Messi’s infamous post-match phrase from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, “Qué mirás, bobo?” (What are you looking at, stupid?).

Despite the four goalkeepers defending the goal, Ronaldo successfully scored a goal, showcasing his exceptional skill and composure under pressure. This memorable challenge is sure to further amplify the video’s reach and generate more discussion about who is the greatest ever. The video showcases not only football skill but also Ronaldo’s humor and ability to connect with younger audiences through social media.

The collaboration with MrBeast highlights Ronaldo’s strategic approach to building his YouTube channel and engaging with a wider audience. His willingness to participate in such challenges underscores his ability to maintain relevance and connect with a younger demographic. The video showcases Ronaldo’s understanding of the online landscape and his willingness to embrace new opportunities and strategies to enhance his online presence.