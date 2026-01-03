Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo humbled: Al-Ahli hero Merih Demiral fires brutal seven-word shot at Al-Nassr after Saudi Pro League thriller

By Martina Alcheva

Merih Demiral (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty imagesMerih Demiral (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Merih Demiral and Cristiano Ronaldo were always destined to cross paths in high-stakes moments, but few expected their reunion in Saudi Arabia to ignite this much controversy. What began as a dramatic 3-2 victory for Al-Ahli over Al-Nassr quickly escalated into one of the most talked-about post-match reactions of the season—one that sent a pointed message straight at Ronaldo and his previously untouchable side.

On the surface, it was simply the first league defeat of the campaign for Al-Nassr. Beneath it, however, lay a psychological blow, a shift in the balance of power, and a message that went viral across the soccer world. Ronaldo’s side arrived in Jeddah riding momentum and confidence, with him spearheading a campaign that had looked almost flawless. The expectation was dominance. Instead, they ran into an Al-Ahli side determined to expose every one of their weaknesses.

The hosts struck early and hard. Ivan Toney, relentless and clinical, punished defensive lapses with a brace inside the opening 20 minutes. At 2-0, Ronaldo and his teammates looked shaken, but they responded with character. Defender Abdulelah Al-Amri scored twice—once from distance, once from a set piece—to drag the contest back to 2-2 before halftime. The comeback suggested familiarity: Al-Nassr bending but not breaking. Yet this time, the story would end differently.

Five minutes after the restart, the decisive moment arrived. Rising above the defense, Demiral powered home a header to restore Al-Ahli’s lead. It was not just a goal—it was a statement. From that moment on, the home team defended with composure and bite, even after being reduced to ten men in stoppage time. When the final whistle blew, the scoreboard read 3-2, and Al-Nassr’s once-perfect league run was over.

Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes but endured a rare off-night. Closely marked, short of service, and visibly frustrated, he missed a clear opportunity—blasting over the bar when his side needed inspiration most.

The moment that went viral

The match itself was dramatic. What followed ensured it would be remembered. Shortly after full-time, the Turkey international took to social media. The former Juventus defender—once a teammate of Ronaldo—posted an AI-generated image of himself reading a newspaper. The original headline, celebrating Al-Nassr’s unbeaten status, was crossed out in red.

Tweet placeholder

In its place appeared a seven-word claim that instantly caught fire online: “Al-Nassr never played with Al-Ahli this season.” That single sentence reframed the entire narrative. It suggested that the Knight of Najd’s dominance had been built without facing a true test—until now. The post was widely interpreted as a deliberate jab at Ronaldo’s side, and within minutes it had spread across platforms, translated, dissected, and debated.

