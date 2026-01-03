Cristiano Ronaldo’s nightmare start to 2026: Al-Nassr captain’s flawless Saudi Pro League record comes to an end after heartbreaking loss to Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo entered the new year carrying momentum, expectation, and the weight of leadership at Al-Nassr. Instead, the opening chapter of 2026 delivered a harsh reality check. On a dramatic night in Jeddah, the Portuguese icon endured one of his most frustrating evenings in Saudi Arabia as Al-Ahli inflicted a painful defeat that shattered the sense of inevitability surrounding his team. For the first time this season, Ronaldo walked off the pitch without a smile, his perfect domestic narrative suddenly interrupted.

The result was not just another loss. It was a symbolic moment that shifted the tone of the title race and raised uncomfortable questions about dominance, pressure, and vulnerability. The clash at King Abdullah Sports City was billed as one of the defining fixtures of the campaign, and it delivered drama in abundance. Al-Nassr arrived as the standard-setter of the league, while Al-Ahli sought to make a statement against the division’s pace-setter.

From the opening minutes, the home side showed intent. High tempo, aggressive pressing, and direct play unsettled Al-Nassr’s usually composed structure. That approach paid dividends early, as Ivan Toney emerged as the central figure of the contest. Within the first 20 minutes, Al-Ahli had stunned the visitors. Toney struck twice, punishing defensive lapses and giving the hosts a commanding 2-0 lead. The stadium sensed an upset, and for a moment, Al-Nassr looked rattled.

Yet, just as quickly, the match swung again. To their credit, the Riyadh side responded with character. Pushing numbers forward and increasing tempo, they clawed their way back into the contest through an unlikely source. Defender Abdulelah Al Amri scored twice—first with a long-range effort that slipped through the goalkeeper’s hands, then with a powerful header from a set piece just before halftime.

At 2-2, the momentum appeared to have shifted. The league leaders had weathered the storm, and with Cristiano Ronaldo still on the pitch, belief lingered that the comeback would be completed. But soccer, especially at this level, rarely follows the script.

Rare off-night for Cristiano Ronaldo

Early in the second half, the Royals struck again. Once more, Toney was involved—this time as creator. His precise delivery found Merih Demiral, who rose above the defense to head home what proved to be the winning goal in the 55th minute.

That strike changed everything. Al-Nassr pushed, probed, and dominated possession in spells, but clarity in the final third was missing. Ronaldo, tightly marked and often isolated, struggled to find space between the lines.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes, yet his influence was unusually muted. One moment, in particular, came to define his evening: a clear chance where a heavy touch denied him a one-on-one opportunity. Fans and analysts were quick to point out how uncharacteristic the miss was.

Closely tracked by the opponent’s defenders, Ronaldo found little freedom to operate. He neither scored nor assisted—a rarity for Al-Nassr’s primary attacking force—and his visible frustration reflected a collective struggle rather than an individual failure.

The record that finally fell

This defeat carried historical weight. For the first time this season, Al-Nassr tasted defeat in the Saudi Pro League, ending a remarkable run that had defined their campaign. That perfect domestic stretch had been one of the most impressive aspects of Ronaldo’s Middle East chapter, reinforcing the idea that consistency, not just goals, was central to his impact.

The loss also marked his first Saudi Pro League defeat against Al-Ahli, having previously avoided defeat in every league meeting with the club. It completed an unwanted personal milestone: he has now lost league matches against each of the so-called “big four” in Saudi soccer. Records exist to be broken—but rarely in such dramatic fashion.