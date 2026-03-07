Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

How to watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Raphinha of Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRaphinha of Barcelona
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Athletic Club vs Barcelona
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, March 7, 2026
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

After Real Madrid’s 2–1 win over Celta de Vigo tightened the title race in La Liga, league leaders Barcelona enter the weekend with just a one-point cushion and plenty of urgency as they prepare for a tough test against Athletic Club.

The Catalan side remains the favorite, but the Basque squad—currently battling in the middle of the table with hopes of securing a European spot—has built a reputation for frustrating top contenders and could shake up the standings with an upset.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Advertisement
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Lamine Yamal affected in shocking Barcelona and Real Madrid decision: Why did La Liga giants opt out of retro kit plan?

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Lamine Yamal affected in shocking Barcelona and Real Madrid decision: Why did La Liga giants opt out of retro kit plan?

Spanish soccer is preparing for a nostalgic celebration unlike anything the league has attempted before. Yet even before the initiative begins, attention has already shifted toward the absence of some of the sport’s brightest stars.

Robert Lewandowski reveals timeline for decision on his Barcelona future: ‘I don’t have pressure’

Robert Lewandowski reveals timeline for decision on his Barcelona future: ‘I don’t have pressure’

Robert Lewandowski addressed his future with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets establish historic record after stints with Barcelona and Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets establish historic record after stints with Barcelona and Inter Miami

After sharing several seasons at FC Barcelona and Inter Miami, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have established a historic record in soccer history.

How to watch Al Nassr vs NEOM in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

How to watch Al Nassr vs NEOM in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

2025–26 Saudi Pro League action continues on Matchday 25 as Al Nassr face NEO. Fans in the USA can find all the essential information here, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for both television and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo