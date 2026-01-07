Why aren’t Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski playing for Barcelona vs. Athletic Club in Spanish Super Cup?

Barcelona face their first major test of 2026 on Wednesday. The team traveled to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Spanish Super Cup, the tournament that brings together the top four teams from last season in Spain. In the semifinals, the opponent is Athletic Club, and neither Lamine Yamal nor Robert Lewandowski will be part of the starting lineup.

Head coach Hansi Flick announced his starting XI roughly an hour before kickoff, and the absence of two of the team’s biggest stars immediately stood out. Both Yamal and Lewandowski will begin the match on the bench, waiting for their opportunity to come on and make an impact.

Yamal was absent from Barcelona’s training session on Tuesday due to a stomach virus that affected him over the past few days and prevented him from working with the rest of his teammates. While the issue is not considered serious, the young winger is not at full fitness for this match, which led Flick to keep him on the bench.

Lewandowski’s situation is different. Although the Polish striker has dealt with physical issues at various points this season, no current problem has been reported that would prevent him from starting. In this case, the coach’s decision was purely tactical, with Flick opting to prioritize Ferran Torres as the center forward, leaving Lewandowski on the bench to await his chance.

Flick’s decisions for the Super Cup semifinals

Limited by physical issues affecting several key players, Hansi Flick was forced to make a few adjustments to Barcelona’s starting lineup for Wednesday’s matchup against Athletic Club, compared to what is considered his ideal XI.

With Andreas Christensen sidelined due to injury and Ronald Araujo still not in optimal condition to play, the coach once again chose to deploy Eric Garcia in his natural position as a center back rather than using him in midfield, as he has done on previous occasions.

Up front, the attack features only one of the three players who stood out last season: Raphinha. With Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski starting on the bench, the Brazilian winger is joined in the frontline by Ferran Torres and Roony Bardghji.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid watching closely

The Spanish Super Cup format consists of two semifinal matchups. The first takes place on Wednesday, with FC Barcelona and Athletic Club battling for a place in Sunday’s final. On the other side of the bracket are Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, who will face off on Thursday in the second semifinal to determine the other finalist.

