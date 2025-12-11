Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s edge over Messi detailed by Juventus icon Marchisio: ‘Follow an example like his and not like Messi’s’

By Daniel Villar Pardo

© Abdullah Ahmed/Elsa/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to star in a tense battle for a little more than 10 years with Lionel Messi to be the best player in the world. Although both are already over 37 years old, they continue to be the subject of debates with the 2026 World Cup approaching. In light of this conversation, Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio decided to detail the reason that makes the Portuguese superior to the Argentine star, sparking a tense debate.

In a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Claudio Marchisio revealed the detail that makes him prefer the Portuguese player over the Argentine: Follow Cristiano Ronaldo’s example. If you have to find something in a player to become great champions, follow an example like his and not like Messi‘s. Why? He was already a star, but he had to build himself even more. He worked very hard to get where he is, the other [Messi] was a talent blessed by the Lord.

Unlike Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo has always been linked to being a completely disciplined figure, even being called ‘obsessive’ by several former players. In addition, he managed to demonstrate imposing resilience, since injuries, far from making him retire, made him transform from an explosive winger into a lethal striker. His physical competitiveness has even led him to be the leader in the battle for 1,000 goals.

Not only did Marchisio dare to give this opinion, but Kevin-Prince Boateng did as well. However, Messi has managed to remain among the best players in the world for more than two decades, something that talented players like Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Ronaldo Nazário did not achieve because their lives off the pitch. In addition, Cristiano and the Argentine continue to shine at the highest level despite being over 37 years old, showcasing a remarkable hard work skills.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring a goal.

David Beckham reveals key details on Messi’s elite discipline

In order to reverse the image of not being a model of hard work, David Beckham revealed intimate details about Lionel Messi in a conversation with Rio Ferdinand. He’ll be the first in the GYM and he’ll be the last out the GYM…I don’t think you get to that level without having that within you. You mentioned Cristiano you know I’ve heard that from multiple people about him as a player… but Lio arrived at 6.50 AM and there was no body in the facility and the team weren’t training till’ 10:00 AM.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth FIFA World Cup: France boss Didier Deschamps drops stunning six-word verdict on GOATs’ historic 2026 bid

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth FIFA World Cup: France boss Didier Deschamps drops stunning six-word verdict on GOATs’ historic 2026 bid

In his 21 years of professional career, Lionel Messi has never been exposed to off-the-field problems or criticism for a lack of intensity in training. Always staying in shape and avoiding serious injuries, the Argentine has managed to become one of the best players in history. For that reason, he is a role model for several young players alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, making it clear that no one can reach the level of both players without being disciplined.

While Lionel Messi emerges as the favorite for some, Cristiano Ronaldo stands out as the favorite for others. Choosing the Portuguese star because of his discipline seems somewhat unfair since the Argentine has also proven to be an impeccable hard work model. Nonetheless, both stars are very different players, leading fans to tie their preferences to playing styles, clubs, and other distinguishing factors.

