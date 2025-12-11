Trending topics:
Report: Mohamed Salah in talks with MLS Western Conference club amid growing Liverpool tensions

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool.

The soccer world has been closely watching Mohamed Salah’s situation for weeks. The Egyptian winger has been sidelined in recent matches by Liverpool coach Arne Slot, leaving his future at the club uncertain. In that context, a Major League Soccer club appears to be eyeing him.

“Connections between Salah and San Diego’s ownership,” reported MLS insider Tom Bogert on Thursday via his official X account. However, the reporter quickly clarified the current status of those talks: “Highly unlikely for now.”

Salah’s caliber as one of the best wingers in the world for years makes him a tempting target for any club. Reports have linked him to teams in the Saudi Pro League in what would be a blockbuster transfer almost on par with Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr.

Far from that financial power and the competitive level of European soccer, MLS clubs appear to be at a disadvantage in that race, as Bogert confirmed: “It is not a main focus nor realistic for San Diego FC to attempt to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool in January.”

Hirving Lozano #11 of San Diego FC.

Hirving Lozano is one of San Diego FC’s biggest stars.

MLS commissioner discusses a move for Salah

Even though the supposed talks between Mohamed Salah and San Diego FC’s ownership haven’t led, at least for now, to a real transfer possibility, the MLS aims to position itself as a serious option for players of his caliber.

Mohamed Salah’s drama extends: Florian Wirtz allegedly emerges as key factor behind Egyptian’s anger toward Liverpool

MLS commissioner Don Garber spoke on the matter this week. “I’ve seen some rumors about Mo Salah,” he said during a press conference. “Obviously, if he ever decides he wants to come to Major League Soccer, we welcome him with open arms.”

Garber also explained how recent arrivals of stars like Lionel Messi can influence other elite players considering a move to MLS. I would say that he should reach out to Leo and reach out to Thomas Muller, and see how happy they’ve been and how successful they’ve been, and how much they’ve really embraced being in Major League Soccer,” the commissioner said.

What’s next for Salah?

After eight seasons as a key player for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah is facing an unprecedented situation this year. Coach Arne Slot decided to bench him in the last three Premier League matches, which led to controversial statements from the winger after last week’s game against Leeds United.

Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

This also resulted in Salah being completely left out of the squad for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Inter Milan, further fueling speculation about his future. In this context, Salah will now join the Egypt national team for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, meaning he will be absent from Liverpool for up to a month. Time will likely cool tensions, and perhaps by the time he returns to England, the situation will be clearer.

