Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Former Barcelona player delivers surprising take: ‘Young kids don’t look up to Messi’

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the most recent era of soccer, competing for every award for more than a decade. As a result, both have left impressive legacies in the history of the sport and are constantly compared to determine who is better. In light of this, a former Barcelona star decided to weigh in on the conversation with his surprising opinion, explaining the differences between the two players.

“Young kids, don’t look up to Messi. Because you will never be like him. That’s the thing. You can never be Messi. He has received god-given talent in his left foot. We can never be like Messi. But, you can be kind of like Cristiano Ronaldo, because that is hard work. Of course he has talent too. But there was a point in Ronaldo’s career where he realized: ‘hey, I will stop the show, and I will put in hard work.’,” Kevin Prince-Boateng said, via Unscripted with Josh Mansour.

Boateng consistently expressed his admiration for Real Madrid and his preference for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he eventually joined Barcelona as a substitute striker. After participating in only four games, he departed the team, having played alongside Lionel Messi just once. Despite the brief stint, the Ghanaian remarked that witnessing the Argentinean in training left him speechless, as he was able to seize every opportunity without fail.

Although Messi and Cristiano were locked in an intense rivalry on the pitch for several years, the two players showcased completely different styles. The Argentine impresses as an all-around player, excelling in both goals and assists. In contrast, the Portuguese stands out for his scoring prowess, adapting his game following a knee injury. Ronaldo exemplifies hard work, solidifying his status as Lionel’s rival despite numerous challenges.

Van Basten also holds up Messi as a true hard-work icon

Throughout his professional career, Lionel Messi has consistently been ranked among the best players in history due to his exceptional talent. This has sparked the belief that while the Argentine was born with extraordinary ability, Cristiano Ronaldo has built his career through sheer hard work. In response, the legendary Marco van Basten offers a different perspective, providing a clear example to challenge this argument.

“Ronaldo worked hard, but do people forget that Messi is still playing soccer? The man is 38 years old. He lives for his sport as much as Ronaldo and worked just as hard. Because you can’t be as good as Messi at 38 without working hard,” van Basten said, via Ziggo Sport.

To suggest that Lionel Messi is not an embodiment of hard work is quite unfair. Throughout his career, the Argentine has consistently exemplified professionalism, beginning each season in peak form. Furthermore, in 2025, he continues to stand out as the best player in the MLS, scoring 44 goals and providing 24 assists, both league-leading statistics. These achievements would not be possible without his exceptional dedication and work ethic.