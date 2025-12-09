Trending topics:
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth FIFA World Cup: France boss Didier Deschamps drops stunning six-word verdict on GOATs’ historic 2026 bid

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal.
© Omar Vega & Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal.

The 2026 World Cup is taking shape across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and the global spotlight is already intensifying on the tournament’s biggest icons. As France manager Didier Deschamps prepares for what will be his final major competition with the national team, he acknowledges that the upcoming event carries extra weight — especially with the possibility that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could both appear on soccer’s greatest stage for the sixth time.

The expanded 2026 format brings new challenges and new routes to the final at MetLife Stadium, yet one thing remains unchanged: the sense of anticipation surrounding the legends who have defined international soccer for nearly two decades.

Both GOATs are expected to push for one last run — Messi with Argentina, Ronaldo with Portugal — while Deschamps leads France into a demanding Group I containing Senegal and Norway. The French coach, who lifted the trophy as both player and manager, knows his team sits alongside other global powerhouses like Spain, Brazil, Germany, and England in a tournament packed with contenders.

But he also knows this World Cup may close a historic era. The possible six-time participants’ storyline has stirred worldwide attention — a backdrop Deschamps addressed directly in an interview with Ole, offering rare glimpses into his respect for the two icons.

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina, and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal.

Lionel Messi (L) of Argentina, and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal.

What did Deschamps say about Messi and Ronaldo?

Midway through the discussion of France’s path, Deschamps was asked about Messi and Ronaldo possibly appearing in their sixth World Cup — a feat no male player has ever achieved. The French coach spoke with admiration: “They are two players who have marked international soccer for more than 15 years; without a doubt, it is something special for them.”

Those six words — “it is something special for them” — reveal Deschamps’ sentiment: a blend of respect, recognition, and acknowledgment that the 2026 tournament may be the grand finale for the two greatest rivals in soccer history.

Deschamps also dismissed any narrative that France seeks revenge for the 2022 final loss to Argentina: “There is no rematch in soccer. Argentina won and there is nothing we can do about it now. This is a new competition and we are going to try to go as far as possible.” His insistence on looking forward, not backward, frames Les Blues’ mindset heading into the tournament.

