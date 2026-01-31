Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr plots stunning swoop for Barcelona flop turned gold with Lionel Messi’s ex-club set for huge windfall

Cristiano Ronaldo may soon be at the center of yet another surprising transfer storyline as Al-Nassr monitors a resurgent South American star whose European dream once unraveled far too early. While Barcelona, the former club of Lionel Messi, continues to navigate financial constraints, an unexpected opportunity for a lucrative windfall is quietly emerging. What makes the story even more intriguing is that the player in question was once written off as a failed experiment in Europe, only to reinvent himself spectacularly thousands of miles away.

As the Saudi Pro League intensifies its global recruitment strategy, Al-Nassr is scanning the market for attacking talent capable of making an immediate impact. And somewhere between redemption, reinvention, and raw potential, one former Barcelona forward has forced his name back into elite conversations.

Not long ago, this forward’s time in Europe appeared over before it had properly begun. Signed with high expectations, his brief stint at Camp Nou failed to ignite, and a subsequent loan spell did little to change the narrative. When he returned to Brazil, many viewed it as a step backward. Instead, it became the turning point of his career.

Once dubbed one of Brazil’s brightest prospects, Vitor Roque has rediscovered the aggressive, vertical edge that originally drew European giants to him. Under Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras, he has matured into a decisive forward rather than a developmental project. His performances have earned him renewed attention from the Brazil national team, with the 2026 World Cup looming and Carlo Ancelotti reportedly monitoring his progress closely.

Vitor Roque of Palmeiras

Since joining Palmeiras in a deal worth $30 million, Brazilian striker has flourished. Across 59 competitive matches, he has delivered 20 goals and five assists, transforming himself into the club’s attacking reference point. Confidence, continuity, and trust replaced uncertainty, and the results have been explosive. According to the CIES Football Observatory, his market value has now surged to nearly $99 million, more than triple the Brazilian side’s initial investment. That meteoric rise has not gone unnoticed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deco reveals why Vitor Roque failed at Barcelona

Barcelona sporting director Deco has spoken candidly about why the move never worked, stressing that the club’s decision was never about a lack of quality. “From a quality standpoint, I don’t think we made a mistake,” he explained. “Our plan was to sign a future successor to Robert Lewandowski.”

The problem, according to Deco, was timing and context. “He moved to a new country and joined a big club, facing a lot of pressure, while not getting enough playing time to adapt properly,” he added. A loan move was meant to stabilize the situation, but that too fell short. “His loan didn’t go as hoped, and then we received an offer from Palmeiras. We decided this was the best solution for everyone.” Barcelona recovered its investment, and may soon profit again.

Vitor Roque of FC Barcelona looks on

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Al-Nassr is watching closely

According to Portuguese journalist Pablo Oliveira, Al-Nassr has emerged as a serious admirer of Roque, viewing him as a long-term attacking asset rather than a short-term gamble. The Saudi club’s interest aligns perfectly with its strategy: acquire players entering or approaching their prime, elevate the league’s sporting level, and create resale value — all while competing for domestic and continental titles.

For Roque, the appeal is different. Saudi Arabia offers stability, visibility, and a chance to continue growing without the relentless pressure that accompanied his early European move. Although Barca has no plans to bring the striker back, it is closely watching his next move, and for a good reason. When Palmeiras signed him, the Catalans smartly included a 20% sell-on clause in the deal. That clause could soon prove invaluable.