Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr plots stunning swoop for Barcelona flop turned gold with Lionel Messi’s ex-club set for huge windfall

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.
© Yasser Bakhsh & Mariana Bazo/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo may soon be at the center of yet another surprising transfer storyline as Al-Nassr monitors a resurgent South American star whose European dream once unraveled far too early. While Barcelona, the former club of Lionel Messi, continues to navigate financial constraints, an unexpected opportunity for a lucrative windfall is quietly emerging. What makes the story even more intriguing is that the player in question was once written off as a failed experiment in Europe, only to reinvent himself spectacularly thousands of miles away.

As the Saudi Pro League intensifies its global recruitment strategy, Al-Nassr is scanning the market for attacking talent capable of making an immediate impact. And somewhere between redemption, reinvention, and raw potential, one former Barcelona forward has forced his name back into elite conversations.

Not long ago, this forward’s time in Europe appeared over before it had properly begun. Signed with high expectations, his brief stint at Camp Nou failed to ignite, and a subsequent loan spell did little to change the narrative. When he returned to Brazil, many viewed it as a step backward. Instead, it became the turning point of his career.

Once dubbed one of Brazil’s brightest prospects, Vitor Roque has rediscovered the aggressive, vertical edge that originally drew European giants to him. Under Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras, he has matured into a decisive forward rather than a developmental project. His performances have earned him renewed attention from the Brazil national team, with the 2026 World Cup looming and Carlo Ancelotti reportedly monitoring his progress closely.

Vitor Roque

Vitor Roque of Palmeiras

Since joining Palmeiras in a deal worth $30 million, Brazilian striker has flourished. Across 59 competitive matches, he has delivered 20 goals and five assists, transforming himself into the club’s attacking reference point. Confidence, continuity, and trust replaced uncertainty, and the results have been explosive. According to the CIES Football Observatory, his market value has now surged to nearly $99 million, more than triple the Brazilian side’s initial investment. That meteoric rise has not gone unnoticed.

Advertisement

Deco reveals why Vitor Roque failed at Barcelona

Barcelona sporting director Deco has spoken candidly about why the move never worked, stressing that the club’s decision was never about a lack of quality. “From a quality standpoint, I don’t think we made a mistake,” he explained. “Our plan was to sign a future successor to Robert Lewandowski.”

The problem, according to Deco, was timing and context. “He moved to a new country and joined a big club, facing a lot of pressure, while not getting enough playing time to adapt properly,” he added. A loan move was meant to stabilize the situation, but that too fell short. “His loan didn’t go as hoped, and then we received an offer from Palmeiras. We decided this was the best solution for everyone.” Barcelona recovered its investment, and may soon profit again.

roque barcelona

Vitor Roque of FC Barcelona looks on

Advertisement

Why Al-Nassr is watching closely

According to Portuguese journalist Pablo Oliveira, Al-Nassr has emerged as a serious admirer of Roque, viewing him as a long-term attacking asset rather than a short-term gamble. The Saudi club’s interest aligns perfectly with its strategy: acquire players entering or approaching their prime, elevate the league’s sporting level, and create resale value — all while competing for domestic and continental titles.

For Roque, the appeal is different. Saudi Arabia offers stability, visibility, and a chance to continue growing without the relentless pressure that accompanied his early European move. Although Barca has no plans to bring the striker back, it is closely watching his next move, and for a good reason. When Palmeiras signed him, the Catalans smartly included a 20% sell-on clause in the deal. That clause could soon prove invaluable.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s free-kick curse finally broken in 2026: Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, and Robert Lewandowski left chasing these 10+ Messi records at Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s free-kick curse finally broken in 2026: Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, and Robert Lewandowski left chasing these 10+ Messi records at Barcelona

Even after Lionel Messi’s departure, moments on the pitch still seemed tethered to what once was; patterns that refused to change, records that stood untouched, and expectations shaped by a standard no one else had set.

Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona future in danger amid reported plans by Manchester United coach Carrick

Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona future in danger amid reported plans by Manchester United coach Carrick

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick reportedly has plans regarding Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Barcelona.

How to watch Elche vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Elche vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Elche host Barcelona in a Matchday 22 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Christian Pulisic witnesses chaos as Jean-Philippe Mateta posts cryptic message after 2026 World Cup-boosting move to Milan hits turbulence

Christian Pulisic witnesses chaos as Jean-Philippe Mateta posts cryptic message after 2026 World Cup-boosting move to Milan hits turbulence

In a story that has drawn attention across Europe, Jean-Philippe Mateta's highly anticipated transfer to Milan has hit unexpected turbulence.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo