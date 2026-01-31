Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona future in danger amid reported plans by Manchester United coach Carrick

The situation at Manchester United has drastically changed in recent weeks. The dismissal of Ruben Amorim initially caused uncertainty, but the results under Michael Carrick have brought stability to the club. In this context, Carrick is reportedly planning to bring Marcus Rashford back to Old Trafford, ending his loan spell at Barcelona.

According to Telegraph Sport, Carrick intends for the Red Devils to recall Rashford and reintegrate him into the squad for the 2026-27 season, effectively ending his time at Barcelona. Of course, this depends on Carrick being confirmed as the permanent head coach, something that has yet to happen.

Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona until the end of the 2025-26 season, but the Catalan club has the option to make the move permanent this summer by activating the €35 million ($41 million) buyout clause. If Barcelona decide to do so, Manchester United would have no say in the forward’s permanent departure.

Reports suggest Barcelona are satisfied with Rashford’s performances so far, having scored 9 goals and provided 12 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions. However, in Hansi Flick’s mind, he is a backup option, behind Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha. The question remains whether Barcelona will be willing to pay over $40 million for a player who is not even a starter.

Marcus Rashford has scored nine goals for Barcelona this season.

Rashford would be a valuable addition for Manchester United

The improvement in Manchester United’s performances under Michael Carrick has been linked to strong contributions from several key offensive players. Bryan Mbeumo has been pivotal, scoring goals, including against Manchester City and Arsenal. Additionally, players like Matheus Cunha, despite not always being a starter, Amad Diallo, Benjamin Sesko, and Patrick Dorgu have all stood out.

In this context, bringing Marcus Rashford back would further elevate Manchester United’s attack, adding a new offensive option to compete with the aforementioned stars. Furthermore, the English forward’s experience could be crucial when aiming for major objectives.

Carrick knows Rashford well

Michael Carrick’s positive evaluation of Marcus Rashford is not just based on the forward’s recent performances at Barcelona. It’s also rooted in Carrick’s first-hand knowledge of Rashford, having played alongside him years ago.

Rashford made his professional debut for the Red Devils during the 2015-16 season, when Carrick was still a player at the club. In fact, the former midfielder remained with Manchester United for the next two seasons, allowing him to closely observe Rashford’s abilities. That familiarity could weigh heavily in Carrick’s decision to bring him back to the club.

