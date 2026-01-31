Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo driving Al-Nassr transfer plan with surprise target: Everyone expects Vinicius in Saudi Pro League, but CR7 wants shock Real Madrid reunion

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again shaping the direction of Al-Nassr as the Saudi Pro League prepares for another transformational summer. With sweeping changes expected across the league, the Portuguese icon finds himself at the heart of ambitious recruitment plans that could redefine the competitive balance next season. While Vinicius continues to dominate headlines as a dream target for Saudi soccer, attention is quietly shifting toward another familiar face from Ronaldo’s storied past.

As the European season approaches its conclusion, Saudi Pro league clubs are positioning themselves for a bold summer offensive. Contracts are expiring, strategies are evolving, and global stars are once again being tempted by a league determined to cement itself among soccer’s elite.

Although the winter window remains open, the biggest moves are being deliberately held back. According to The Telegraph, Saudi soccer officials are planning their most aggressive recruitment drive yet once Europe’s campaigns conclude.

The logic is simple: replace outgoing contracts with world-class names, raise the league’s international profile, and sustain its rapid sporting evolution. Among the names repeatedly linked are Vinicius Junior, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, and Mohamed Salah, superstars under contracts whose transfers would be extraordinarily complex, but financially achievable.

Real Madrid&#039;s Vinicius Jr and Al Nassr&#039;s Cristiano Ronaldo

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Salah’s symbolic status across the Arab world makes him a recurring target, while Vinicius represents the ultimate statement signing. Yet behind the headlines, Saudi decision-makers are also pursuing more attainable, strategically crucial reinforcements.

Advertisement

Familiar midfield general enters the frame

While speculation around Vinicius continues, reports indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo is actively encouraging Al-Nassr to pursue a different former Real Madrid teammate — one whose experience, leadership, and winning pedigree could immediately elevate the squad. That mystery name is Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder has confirmed he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season after the club declined to extend his contract. At 33 years old, Casemiro will become a free agent in June, instantly making him one of the most attractive veterans on the global market. According to LiveScoreAl-Nassr has already held initial talks with the Brazilian’s representatives, with Ronaldo himself believed to be a driving force behind the potential reunion.

Manchester United veteran Carlos Casemiro

Casemiro playing for Manchester United.

Advertisement

Why Casemiro makes sense for Al-Nassr

Casemiro’s profile fits perfectly into Al-Nassr’s current needs. The club is searching for midfield stability, leadership, and big-game composure — qualities the Brazilian has displayed throughout a glittering career.

ronaldo casemiro

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF poses with Carlos Casemiro

He and Ronaldo spent five seasons together at Real Madrid, winning three Champions League titles, and briefly reunited at Manchester United, where Casemiro famously assisted Ronaldo’s 700th club goal. Despite interest from MLS and Brazil, Saudi Arabia offers something unique: elite competition, financial security, and the chance to remain at the highest level alongside Ronaldo, who continues to defy age.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Casemiro could be followed by another Manchester United midfielder set for Premier League exit

Casemiro could be followed by another Manchester United midfielder set for Premier League exit

Although the Red Devils are already losing Casemiro ahead of the 2026-27 season, he would not be the only player leaving the team. Manchester United have reportedly decided to transfer another midfielder after he failed to make an impact.

Report: Casemiro could follow Messi’s footsteps with MLS move after Manchester United exit

Report: Casemiro could follow Messi’s footsteps with MLS move after Manchester United exit

After announcing that he will leave Manchester United, Casemiro could follow in Lionel Messi’s footsteps and continue his career with a Major League Soccer club.

Brazil star Casemiro announces Manchester United departure: ‘Forever Red Devil’

Brazil star Casemiro announces Manchester United departure: ‘Forever Red Devil’

Brazil national team star Casemiro has decided to leave Manchester United.

Christian Pulisic witnesses chaos as Jean-Philippe Mateta posts cryptic message after 2026 World Cup-boosting move to Milan hits turbulence

Christian Pulisic witnesses chaos as Jean-Philippe Mateta posts cryptic message after 2026 World Cup-boosting move to Milan hits turbulence

In a story that has drawn attention across Europe, Jean-Philippe Mateta's highly anticipated transfer to Milan has hit unexpected turbulence.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo