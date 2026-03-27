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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr makes crucial call after AFC Champions League reschedule sparks controversy

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr warming up
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr warming up

The atmosphere around Al-Nassr has grown increasingly tense as controversy surrounds its continental campaign. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the club’s ambitions, what once looked like a smooth path toward a historic double has now been disrupted by an unexpected development. The timing could not be more delicate, as the season approaches its decisive phase.

Frustration has emerged within the club following recent decisions affecting the AFC Champions League Two. Players, staff, and supporters have all reacted to changes that alter both preparation and competitive balance. While Al-Nassr remains dominant domestically, external factors are beginning to test its stability.

The issue has sparked widespread speculation, particularly among fans who fear the implications for the club’s continental hopes. Reports of dissatisfaction have quickly evolved into rumors, including suggestions that drastic measures could be considered. These whispers have only intensified as the stakes continue to rise.

At the center of the debate lies a critical question about how Al-Nassr will respond. The uncertainty has created a sense of suspense around the club’s next move, especially as it balances domestic success with continental ambition.

That uncertainty now gives way to clarity. Despite the anger and speculation, Al-Nassr’s management has decided not to withdraw from the competition and will continue its pursuit of the AFC Champions League Two title while chasing a historic double.

AFC decision sparks controversy

According to reports, the Asian Football Confederation selected Dubai to host the quarter-final and semi-final matches, citing safety and logistical considerations.

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The decision includes a shift to a single-match elimination format, with Al-Nassr set to face Al-Wasl on April 19 at Zabeel Stadium. This change has proven contentious, particularly because it removes the traditional home-and-away structure that many clubs prefer.

Al-Nassr’s frustration is rooted in both the venue and the process. The club reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the late handling of hosting arrangements, which ultimately led to Dubai being selected instead of Saudi Arabia. This perceived disadvantage has fueled discontent among supporters and within the club hierarchy.

Withdraw rumors and potential consequences

The controversy quickly gave rise to rumors that Al-Nassr might consider withdrawing from the tournament. However, such a move would carry significant consequences.

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“If Al Nassr decide to withdraw from the AFC Champions League Two, they could face a penalty of up to a two season ban,” said Badr Balobaid, highlighting the seriousness of such a decision. Another voice, Dr. Sultan Al-Lahiani, warned: “The idea of Al Nassr withdrawing could harm the club in the future. I hope Al Nassr see out this edition as champions.”

These warnings underscore the broader implications of any drastic action. Withdrawal would not only damage the club’s reputation but also jeopardize its long-term participation in continental competitions.

Despite the turbulence, Al-Nassr’s objectives remain unchanged. Winning the AFC Champions League Two is still a major goal, although the Saudi Pro League title remains the top priority. The club currently sits at the top of the league standings with 67 points after 26 rounds, reinforcing its domestic dominance.

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