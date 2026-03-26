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Cristiano Ronaldo put to ultimate test: Al-Nassr faces new tough challenge as historic double quest gets harder

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr

At Al-Nassr, a season that once seemed ordinary has transformed into one of high stakes and historic potential. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the charge as the club pushes for dominance both domestically and continentally. Confidence is high, momentum is strong, and the sense of something extraordinary brewing around the squad has captured the imagination of fans.

The team’s resurgence has been dramatic. After a tough defeat to Al-Hilal in January, the Riyadh side responded emphatically, stringing together a series of victories that have put them atop the Saudi Pro League. With 67 points from 26 matches, a goal difference of +52, and 14 consecutive wins across all competitions, the club has built both form and belief.

While the club’s domestic and continental campaigns are in full swing, challenges loom that could test the squad’s resolve. Fixtures are congested, and each match carries amplified significance. The sense of urgency has sharpened, especially as the team navigates the final stretch of the league and knockout stages of the AFC Champions League Two.

It is against this backdrop that a new twist has emerged, adding intrigue to Al-Nassr’s quest. The schedule has been adjusted in April, creating a compact set of matches that could either make or break their historic ambitions.

ronaldo al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

The date for the Al-Nassr vs. Al Ettifaq match has been changed following the release of the AFC Champions League Two schedule, with the Professional League Association reviewing the request. This updated calendar sets the stage for a high-pressure period in the club’s season.

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Domestic title within reach but not without hurdles

Al-Nassr holds a three-point lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League, with the decisive fixture against Damac set for May 21 at Al Awwal Park. With dominant home form and consistency over recent months, the team enters the final two months of the season as league leader. The balance of attacking flair and defensive discipline has allowed the squad to control games and assert its authority over rivals.

The numbers underline their superiority: 71 goals scored, and just 19 conceded, reflecting a side capable of taking calculated risks while maintaining structure. Fourteen straight victories have generated confidence that could prove decisive in securing the domestic crown.

saudi pro league standings after matchday 26

Saudi Pro League standings after Matchday 26

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Continental ambitions on the line

On the AFC Champions League Two front, Al-Nassr has been flawless. Six wins from six group-stage matches, 22 goals scored, and only two conceded highlight both dominance and tactical cohesion. The knockout stages will be played as single-leg ties at neutral venues, amplifying the intensity of each match. If hosted in Saudi Arabia, the advantage could tilt further, particularly with Ronaldo performing in familiar surroundings.

The compressed schedule in April adds further pressure. Al-Nassr will face Al-Al-Okhdood on April 9 or 10, Al-Ettifaq on April 14, and Al-Wasl on April 19, before the semi-final of the AFC Champions League Two on April 22 at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

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Ronaldo’s influence and the path forward

Ronaldo remains central to the club’s ambitions. Every fixture, whether domestic or continental, carries significance in both the pursuit of trophies and in shaping his legacy in Saudi soccer. Meanwhile, Jorge Jesus’s side’s position is enviable but fragile.

Two trophies in five days could be theirs, yet the narrow margin for error ensures every game will test the squad’s depth, resilience, and tactical discipline. As the April schedule unfolds, all eyes will be on how the team balances ambition with endurance, with Ronaldo at the heart of every decisive moment. Success now could define one of the most remarkable chapters in the club’s history.

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