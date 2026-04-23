Cristiano Ronaldo watches tension boil over as teammate Inigo Martinez explodes in furious row with boss Jorge Jesus: How it affects the defender’s future at Al-Nassr

Tensions erupted on the touchline as Cristiano Ronaldo looked on during a dramatic night for Al-Nassr, where teammate Inigo Martinez became involved in a fiery confrontation with coach Jorge Jesus. Despite the emphatic victory that secured a place in the final, the incident quickly became the defining moment of the match and raised fresh questions around the squad’s internal dynamics.

The Saudi club continued its strong campaign on the pitch, but attention soon shifted away from the scoreline and toward the heated exchange near the bench. What should have been a night of celebration instead turned into a moment of visible friction between player and coach.

Al-Nassr delivered a commanding performance, winning 5-1 to book its place in the AFC Champions League Two final. However, as teammates celebrated goals in the background, the cameras caught Martinez and Jesus locked in a tense argument near the bench.

The defender appeared visibly frustrated, gesturing repeatedly and responding sharply to his coach’s criticism. The situation escalated when the ex-Barcelona defender threw a water bottle to the ground in anger.

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Footage from the stands captured the raw nature of the exchange, with both figures refusing to back down. Martinez pointed toward the pitch as if explaining his position, while the Portuguese boss responded with equally animated gestures. Teammates eventually stepped in, attempting to calm the situation as the defender pulled away, still visibly upset.

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What it means for Martinez’s future

The clip quickly spread across social media, drawing strong reactions from fans and observers. Some praised Martinez’s fiery personality, viewing it as a sign of competitiveness, while others questioned whether such public confrontations could disrupt team harmony.

Beyond the immediate drama, the incident has added intrigue to the 34-year-old’s situation at the club. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season, placing additional focus on how this relationship with the coaching staff evolves.

At the same time, Al-Nassr is reportedly working to extend his deal until 2027, a move that suggests strong internal trust despite the public clash. “Al Nassr’s management are moving to activate the clause to extend the contract of Spanish defender Inigo Martinez until 2027,” 365Scores Arabic stated recently, pointing to long-term plans involving the defender.

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Inigo Martinez of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring

This creates a complex picture where a heated argument does not necessarily signal an exit, but instead reflects the emotional intensity of a player deeply invested in the team’s success.

Key figure in Al-Nassr’s rise

Martinez has been central to Al-Nassr’s strong season, quickly establishing himself as a defensive leader. He has made over 37 appearances in all competitions and added four crucial goals, bringing stability to a team built around attacking stars like Ronaldo.

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His experience and organization at the back have played a significant role in the club’s push for multiple trophies. With the team leading the domestic league and competing for continental silverware, his presence has been vital.