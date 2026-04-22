Cristiano Ronaldo reacts with emotional eight-word message as Al-Nassr ends 28-year wait for AFC Champions League final

A night of chaos, goals, and momentum shift ended with Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating a major milestone with Al-Nassr, as the club stormed into the AFC Champions League Two final for the first time in nearly three decades. After a dramatic 5-1 victory over Al-Ahli, attention quickly turned to Ronaldo’s emotional reaction following the historic qualification.

The Portuguese star, who remains central to the Saudi club’s project, later shared a brief but powerful message that captured the mood inside the squad. It came after a match that showcased both resilience and attacking brilliance from Al-Nassr, who turned an early setback into a dominant win.

The semi-final clash against Al-Ahli began unpredictably, with both sides trading early blows in a high-intensity opening spell. Al-Ahli struck first through Sekou Yansane, but Al-Nassr responded with force and confidence.

From that moment, the match tilted heavily in the Saudi outfit’s direction. Kingsley Coman produced a stunning hat-trick, while Angelo and Abdullah Al-Hamdan added further goals to complete a 5-1 demolition that secured passage to the final.

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Ronaldo played 78 minutes of the contest, contributing to build-up play and leadership even though he did not score. His presence remained influential as the team maintained control through key phases of the match.

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What did Ronaldo write on social media after the game?

After the final whistle confirmed Al-Nassr’s place in the championship match, Cristiano Ronaldo turned to social media to reflect on the achievement. His message quickly spread among fans and highlighted the significance of the moment for the club. “Proud of the team. The final is waiting!” he wrote.

The post reflected a sense of momentum and belief within the squad as they edge closer to a rare continental title. For Al-Nassr, it represents one of the strongest campaigns since Ronaldo’s arrival in 2023.

Final against Gamba Osaka awaits

With the victory secured, Al-Nassr now prepares to face Japanese giant Gamba Osaka in the final, scheduled for May 17 in Riyadh. The Riyadh club will enter the match with strong momentum and belief after a commanding semi-final display.

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The final represents a chance for the Knight of Najd to win an Asian Champions League final for the first time in 28 years, and the fourth time in its history. For Ronaldo, it also offers another opportunity to add to his already historic career achievements.