Barcelona confirm Raphinha injury after France clash: How does this affect his 2026 World Cup preparation with Brazil?

FC Barcelona have confirmed that Raphinha sustained an injury during Thursday’s international friendly against France at Gillette Stadium. With the latest update now official, questions have emerged over how this setback could affect the Brazil national team’s preparations, especially with the 2026 World Cup less than three months away.

Brazil fell 2-1 to France in a match where Kylian Mbappe scored the opener, with Raphinha among the starters for coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Barcelona winger was the first substitution of the second half, immediately raising questions over whether it was a tactical call by the Italian manager or a sign that something was wrong physically.

On Friday, Barcelona released a statement confirming that Raphinha has suffered a right hamstring injury. The diagnosis was carried out by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) following the discomfort he experienced during the France match, and the results confirmed the worst fears.

As confirmed by the Spanish club, Raphinha is returning to Barcelona to begin the appropriate treatment, with the estimated recovery period set at five weeks, ruling him out for the remainder of March and all of April.

Michael Olise of France runs with the ball against Raphinha of Brazil.

Raphinha set to miss several key games

The timing of Raphinha’s injury could not be worse, for either Brazil or Barcelona. With a five-week recovery timeline, the winger will be sidelined until at least May 1, missing up to seven matches, with that number potentially rising if Barcelona continue their run in the UEFA Champions League.

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Among the games he will sit out is Brazil’s upcoming friendly against Croatia, but it is Barcelona who face the steeper consequences. Raphinha will miss the upcoming La Liga fixtures and the Champions League quarterfinals against Atletico Madrid, and will also be short of match fitness for the El Clasico at Camp Nou scheduled for May 10.

This outlook assumes Raphinha does not suffer any additional setbacks during his recovery. Throughout the 2025-26 season, the Brazil star has already missed 13 games through injury, the majority of them coming between September and November due to a muscle injury in his right thigh.

With Ancelotti reportedly planning to submit his final World Cup squad list around May 17, Raphinha will have precious little time to prove his fitness before the deadline. Given that the Italian manager has consistently cited full fitness as a prerequisite for national team selection, pointing to it as a key reason for Neymar’s omissions, this injury to the same area as his previous one could put one of Brazil’s most important players in a very precarious position heading into the tournament.

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