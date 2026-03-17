Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of turning trophyless Saudi Pro League spell into historic double with Al-Nassr

At Al-Nassr, a season that once risked fading into frustration has become far more compelling. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, the club now stands on the threshold of a remarkable chapter, one that could redefine both its modern identity and the Portuguese icon’s legacy in Saudi soccer.

Momentum has surged, belief has returned, and suddenly, what seemed unlikely just months ago is now within touching distance. There is a growing sense that something extraordinary is about to unfold. However, the full scale of what lies ahead only becomes clear when you look closer at the calendar and the stakes involved.

Jorge Jesus’ side’s rise has not been gradual; it has been emphatic. After a difficult moment in January, when the club suffered a 2-1 defeat to Al-Hilal, everything changed. That loss became a turning point rather than a setback. Since then, the response has been nothing short of dominant.

Al-Nassr is currently top of the Saudi Pro League with 67 points after 26 matches, holding a narrow but crucial advantage at the summit. Even more striking is their goal difference: +52, with 71 goals scored and just 19 conceded, a balance of attacking brilliance and defensive discipline.

Saudi Pro League standings after Matchday 26

The numbers only get more impressive. The club has put together 12 consecutive league victories and an astonishing 14 straight wins across all competitions, underlining a level of consistency that few teams in Asia can match at this stage of the season.

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The hidden opportunity: Two trophies in five days

What makes this campaign truly special is not just the form. It is the timing. In the space of just five days, Al-Nassr could turn its dominance into silverware on two fronts. The schedule presents a rare and intense opportunity:

May 16 – Continental final

May 21 – Final league matchday

Two matches. Two trophies. Five days. This compressed window has dramatically raised the stakes. Rather than a drawn-out title race, everything could be decided in less than a week, a scenario that adds both pressure and historic potential.

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Sadio Mane of Al Nassr celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

The league title within reach

Domestically, Al-Nassr’s fate is firmly in its own hands. Heading into the final stretch, the club sits three points clear at the top, knowing that maintaining its current form will be enough to secure the championship. The decisive match is set to take place against Damac in the familiar surroundings of Al Awwal Park.

Given the team’s unstoppable winning streak and dominant home form, they enter the fixture as clear favorites. The consistency shown in recent months suggests that the players have found the perfect balance between control and aggression, qualities essential for closing out a title race.

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Continental dominance on display

While the domestic campaign has been impressive, Al-Nassr’s performances on the continental stage have arguably been even more dominant. In the AFC Champions League Two, the club has been flawless so far:

Six wins from six matches in the group stage

22 goals scored, only two conceded

A perfect record heading into the knockout rounds

AFC Champions League Two group stage standings

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This level of control highlights not just quality, but superiority over opponents. Even with the knockout stages shifting to single-leg matches at neutral venues, Al-Nassr remains a standout contender. If the latter stages are hosted in Saudi Arabia, the advantage could tilt even further in their favor—especially with Ronaldo thriving in familiar conditions.

Why everything is falling into place

Several factors have combined to put Al-Nassr in this powerful position. First, there is momentum, arguably the most valuable currency in soccer. Winning breeds confidence, and confidence fuels performance. Fourteen consecutive victories have created a psychological edge that few opponents can match. Second, there is defensive solidity. Conceding just 19 goals in 26 league matches reflects a structure that allows attacking players to take risks without fear.

Finally, there is Ronaldo himself. The veteran forward remains driven by more than just individual accolades. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, every performance carries added significance. Delivering silverware at club level would not only validate his move to Saudi Arabia but also sharpen his competitive edge ahead of one final international push.

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