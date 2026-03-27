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Lionel Messi receives unique honor as Inter Miami make stadium decision Barcelona did not

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Messi has changed the club
© Ira L. Black/Getty ImagesMessi has changed the club

Lionel Messi has achieved countless things in the sport, from titles to individual records, but his latest honor has him at the center of a new tribute as Inter Miami name a section of their new stadium after him, something Barcelona did not do despite his history at the club.

Inter Miami have introduced what they call the Leo Messi Stand ahead of the inaugural match at the new stadium on April 4 against Austin FC. A similar tribute also exists at Newell’s, the Argentine club, even though he never played for their first team.

The club said in a statement: Inter Miami CF is excited to announce Leo Messi’s stand, with our number 10 and captain set to become part of a rare and unique case in global sports: an athlete regularly playing at his home stadium with a stand named in his honor.”

Other Argentine players with similar honors

The Leo Messi Stand in the new stadium runs from sections 117 to 121 on the lower level and from sections 217 to 223 on the upper level. But he will not be the only Argentine player with a structure named after him.

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Diego Maradona may be the clearest example, as the Argentinos Juniors stadium was originally named after him while he was still alive, while Napoli’s stadium left behind San Paolo to use his name after the historic player died.

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A well-known name in MLS that also carries this honor is former Inter Miami and Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino. Martino has a stand named after him at Newell’s stadium, which, fittingly, is also named after another famous manager, Marcelo Bielsa. Other major Argentine names with this honor include Ricardo Enrique Bochini and Mario Alberto Kempes.

Messi with Argentina

While most players are getting some rest, Messi is ready to play for Argentina. With the Finalissima againstSpain canceled, they arranged two lower-level friendlies in their country. Mauritania are the opponent today, before they face Zambia next Tuesday, and he is expected to be involved in those matches even if he does not play 90 minutes.

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