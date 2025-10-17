Cristiano Ronaldo urged to make one final career move before retirement by former teammate

At 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shine on the field and remains a key figure for both club and country. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead, he isn’t thinking about retirement just yet—but one of his former teammates has offered a suggestion for how he should finish his legendary career.

“It would be incredible to see him finish his career at Sporting. It would be the best, a beautiful story for everyone,” said Ricardo Sa Pinto in a recent interview with Radio Marca. “The Sporting fans deserve it. And so does he.”

Sa Pinto speaks from experience, having spent many years as a player at Sporting CP. His first stint with the Portuguese side was from 1994 to 1997, followed by a second from 2000 to 2006, before retiring in 2007. The forward scored 34 goals in 174 matches for the club.

“I wore the number 7 for Sporting, but then it almost became an unlucky number. I wish he would come back, even if it’s with a different number,” added Sa Pinto, who was Ronaldo’s teammate during the forward’s only season at the club—2002–03—before his transfer to Manchester United.

“When you love football like Cristiano, you know there are stories that only happen once. It would be a beautiful story, a very beautiful one,” said the former Portuguese player. “The important thing is that he comes back. Finishing at Sporting would be fantastic for everyone.”

What has Ronaldo said about a potential return to Sporting?

Cristiano Ronaldo began his professional career with Sporting CP in 2002. That year, he made his debut at just 17 years old and quickly became a key player, appearing in 31 matches and scoring five goals in his rookie season.

Despite that strong connection to the club—and openly declaring himself a fan—Ronaldo has made it clear that his future lies elsewhere. “I love watching Sporting’s matches, it’s my team, but I have no intention of playing there again,” he said in an interview with Portugal’s Canal 11 earlier this year.

“I don’t think it makes sense to return to the club. My time in Portugal was just the beginning—not because I don’t like soccer there or think it’s bad, but everything has its own time,” Ronaldo added, firmly shutting down speculation of a return.

Ronaldo discusses retirement

Questions about retirement have followed Cristiano Ronaldo for some time. His move away from European soccer to join Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League was seen by many as a tacit admission that the peak of his career was behind him, and that the final chapter had begun.

However, CR7’s performances with Al Nassr—and the impact he continues to have with Portugal—strongly challenge that narrative. And Ronaldo himself has made his stance clear. “I feel like I can still bring good things to my team and my national team. So why stop? I know I don’t have many years left, but I’m trying to enjoy the few I do have as much as possible,” he told Canal 11 in that same interview.