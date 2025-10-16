Cristiano Ronaldo vs Kylian Mbappé: Al Nassr star’s $280M salary compared to Real Madrid forward’s deal

After leaving Real Madrid in 2018, many predicted a downturn for Cristiano Ronaldo. Nevertheless, he defied expectations, remaining one of the world’s elite players. At 40, Ronaldo keeps shining in the global stage, even leading Portugal to the 2026 World Cup as a veteran. With this, he has secured a remarkable $280 million deal with Al Nassr, eclipsing the Real Madrid’s new star, Kylian Mbappe over a significant amount.

Cristiano Ronaldo, at 40, continues to dominate the financial and athletic arenas. Forbes recently reported him as the world’s highest-paid player, earning $280 million with Al Nassr—$50 million of which comes from lucrative off-field ventures. Despite his age, his stellar performance as a top scorer in the Saudi Pro League has prompted the team to extend his contract until 2027, bringing him closer to clinching the title of the top scorer in the club’s history.

Kylian Mbappe has established himself as one of the world’s premier soccer talents, boasting a decade of professional experience by the age of 26. Following his high-profile transfer to Real Madrid, the French phenom inked a lucrative $95 million deal, with $25 million stemming from endorsements and business ventures. However, his income still trails Cristiano Ronaldo’s by $185 million, underscoring the distinct financial gap between the two superstars.

Although Kylian Mbappe has taken a step forward on his career by joining Real Madrid, this transition required him to forgo a lucrative PSG contract. Forbes recognized him in 2022 as the highest-paid player worldwide, with $120 million in earnings. Despite the risks, the French star aims for this move to bring him closer to the coveted Ballon d’Or, enhancing his commercial deals that could elevate his already substantial earnings.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s third goal against Villarreal.

Who are the top 5 highest-paid soccer players in the world right now?

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list as the world’s highest-paid player, but only two players from Europe’s top leagues make the cut, and no Barcelona players feature. Notably, two young talents have emerged on the list, suggesting they could soon dominate it, especially since today’s top highest earners are all over 36 years old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s staggering net worth revealed as he becomes soccer’s first billionaire: How does Lionel Messi compare to Al-Nassr’s captain?