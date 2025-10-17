Trending topics:
Neymar to join Inter Milan? Serie A club’s executive gives blunt four-word response to rumors

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Neymar and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.
© Ricardo Moreira/Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesNeymar and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

Neymar has long been struggling to regain top physical form and rediscover the kind of dazzling performances he once showcased on the field. With growing uncertainty about his future at Santos, an Inter Milan executive addressed speculation about the Brazilian forward possibly making a move to Serie A.

“Come on, it’s (expletive),” was the response from Piero Ausilio, Inter Milan’s sporting director, when asked about the potential signing of Neymar in the near future during a recent interview with Corriere dello Sport. “Never heard of him and never offered him… (Expletive).”

These rumors surfaced just days after similar reports linked Ney with another Serie A side: Napoli. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Brazilian forward was reportedly considered by the reigning Italian champions as an option for early 2025. However, they ultimately abandoned that idea and instead moved to sign Kevin De Bruyne.

There’s no doubt that Neymar joining the Italian league would have been one of the biggest stories of the year in world soccer. Even though he’s not currently at his peak—and his physical condition remains uncertain—a star of the forward’s caliber would have been a marquee addition for Serie A.

Piero Ausilio, Inter Milan sporting director.

With Inter Milan, he could have formed a fearsome partnership with Lautaro Martinez. At Napoli, Romelu Lukaku and Rasmus Hojlund are currently the primary center forward options.

Neymar faces criticism amid injury woes: Training clip shows worrying fall-off as Santos makes decision on contract talks (VIDEO)

see also

Neymar faces criticism amid injury woes: Training clip shows worrying fall-off as Santos makes decision on contract talks (VIDEO)

What’s next for Neymar at Santos?

The increasing rumors about Neymar potentially joining a European club are not just tied to the appeal of a return to top-tier soccer. They also reflect the growing uncertainty surrounding his future at Santos.

Had Neymar’s return to his boyhood club gone according to plan, his future would likely already be clear—either a contract extension in Brazil or a well-planned move abroad. But constant injuries—and, at times, underwhelming performances—have made the situation much harder to predict.

In fact, it’s not even certain that Santos intend to offer the forward a new deal. His current contract expires on December 31 of this year. According to ESPN, doubts about Neymar’s physical condition and his high salary are factors the club’s executives are evaluating before making any decision on a renewal.

When will Neymar return to the field?

In this context, Neymar’s ongoing absence from the pitch—now over a month—doesn’t help. He last played on September 14, in a 1–1 draw between Santos and Atletico Mineiro in Brazil’s Serie A. Since then, the forward has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of Santos’ last five matches, as well as off Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazilian national team call-up list.

Ney is currently in the final stages of recovery from that injury. While a one-month timeline is generally reasonable for a muscular issue, the forward’s injury history calls for extra caution. For that reason, his return is expected sometime in November, when he’ll be looking to help Santos avoid relegation in the final stretch of the season.

