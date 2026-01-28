Trending topics:
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly sets conditions to play in Mexico vs. Portugal March friendly

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal.

The March FIFA break will be the final opportunity for national team coaches to experiment before the start of the 2026 World Cup. Portugal have two matches scheduled in North America, the first against Mexico, and there has been speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for that game.

A few days ago, it was revealed that Portugal decided not to include participation clauses for Ronaldo in the contracts agreed upon for their upcoming international friendlies. That decision, unsurprisingly, created uncertainty about whether the 40-year-old forward would take part in the March fixtures.

Now, details have emerged regarding Cristiano’s alleged requirements to ensure his presence in the match against Mexico. “CR7’s presence depends on the fulfillment of specific conditions that the player has requested in order to be part of the Portuguese delegation,Infobae reported, citing TUDN. “Among the requirements are security, accommodations, and event logistics.”

Going further into those conditions, the report adds: The priority is to guarantee security inside and outside the stadium, provide accommodations that meet the player’s expectations, and ensure efficient logistics throughout the entire event.”

Roberto Martinez, Head Coach of Portugal, poses on the red carpet prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

Roberto Martinez, Head Coach of Portugal.

Mexico’s anticipation to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has never played a match on Mexican soil during his career, which gives the March friendly against Portugal far greater significance than a typical exhibition game. As a result, doubts surrounding CR7’s participation have generated anxiety among fans, who fear missing the chance to see the star forward up close.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have a surprising 2026 World Cup role as Portugal’s Roberto Martinez delivers bold take

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo may have a surprising 2026 World Cup role as Portugal’s Roberto Martinez delivers bold take

In that context, the current outlook appears optimistic. “There is huge anticipation to find out whether Cristiano will be there, and at least from what we’re being told by the Mexican Football Federation, everything points to the player being there because the requirements Portugal are asking for are those expected for a player of Cristiano’s stature,” Infobae reported, again citing TUDN.

Portugal’s upcoming challenges

During the March FIFA break, Portugal will also have the opportunity to visit several stadiums that will host matches at the 2026 World Cup. On March 28, they will face Mexico at the renovated Azteca Stadium, which is set to be the venue for the tournament’s opening match between the hosts and South Africa.

Three days later, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team will travel to the United States to take on the USMNT. That match will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, which will host eight World Cup matches, including one of the semifinals.

