Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Portugal
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in Mexico friendly at Azteca Stadium in doubt after Portugal FA decision

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to headline the opening match at the renovated Azteca Stadium, now renamed Estadio Banorte. However, following a decision by the Portugal Football Federation, his availability for the friendly against Mexico has been thrown into doubt.

As part of its preparation for the 2026 World Cup, Portugal has scheduled four additional friendlies, including an agreement to face Mexico on March 28. While Ronaldo is eligible to play after serving a suspension, his involvement nearly two months before kickoff remains far from guaranteed.

In comments reported by Diario Olé, Mexican Football Federation executive president Ivar Sisniega addressed the uncertainty surrounding the star’s participation: “The Portugal national team, due to internal policy, decided not to include participation clauses for Cristiano Ronaldo in any of its friendly match contracts.

The remarks surprised fans, as Ronaldo has previously faced Liga MX clubs in friendlies and FIFA Club World Cup matches but has never played on Mexican soil. Although the match falls within the March international window and would not conflict with Al Nassr duties, the Portugal FA’s stance leaves the door open to a potential absence by the game’s biggest draw.

Aerial view of the Banorte Stadium also known as Azteca Stadium under construction.

Aerial view of the Banorte Stadium also known as Azteca Stadium under construction.

After the Mexico friendly, Portugal is set to continue its North American tour with a matchup against the USMNT on March 31. With both games viewed as key World Cup tune-ups and test events for tournament venues, Ronaldo’s presence would significantly boost global interest.

Advertisement
Former Spain boss Luis Enrique makes bold claim on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal chances to win the 2026 World Cup

see also

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique makes bold claim on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal chances to win the 2026 World Cup

Azteca stadium ready for the World Cup

Following the Clausura 2024 final between Club América and Cruz Azul, the iconic Estadio Azteca underwent extensive renovations beginning in May of that year. The project is aimed at preparing the historic venue for the 2026 World Cup, with reopening scheduled for March.

Speaking in October 2025 during a presentation on World Cup venue progress in Monterrey, Sisniega commented on the stadium’s timeline: “He’s progressing well and will be ready not only for the World Cup, but also for a match before the World Cup.

During the tournament, the venue will be temporarily renamed Estadio Ciudad de México to comply with FIFA’s sponsorship regulations. With the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa scheduled for June 11, the stadium will become the first in tournament history to host three opening matches.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Mexico vs Panama in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

How to watch Mexico vs Panama in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Mexico and Panama meet in an international friendly tied to preparations for the 2026 cycle. Fin here all you need to know to watch this game in USA, including the scheduled kickoff and how to watch action on TV or streaming platforms.

Mexico star Hirving Lozano reportedly eyeing European return ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Mexico star Hirving Lozano reportedly eyeing European return ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Hirving Lozano is reportedly seeking a return to Europe to secure his place with the Mexico national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mexico star Hirving Lozano reportedly finds new MLS club after San Diego FC exit

Mexico star Hirving Lozano reportedly finds new MLS club after San Diego FC exit

Mexican forward Hirving Lozano is reportedly set to continue his career in Major League Soccer despite bringing his stint with San Diego FC to an end.

Mourinho’s subtle slam of Real Madrid’s Arbeloa? Portuguese icon questions European clubs’ coaching decisions

Mourinho’s subtle slam of Real Madrid’s Arbeloa? Portuguese icon questions European clubs’ coaching decisions

Jose Mourinho spoke about the coaching decisions made by several major European clubs, comments that some believe could apply directly to Alvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo