Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in Mexico friendly at Azteca Stadium in doubt after Portugal FA decision

Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to headline the opening match at the renovated Azteca Stadium, now renamed Estadio Banorte. However, following a decision by the Portugal Football Federation, his availability for the friendly against Mexico has been thrown into doubt.

As part of its preparation for the 2026 World Cup, Portugal has scheduled four additional friendlies, including an agreement to face Mexico on March 28. While Ronaldo is eligible to play after serving a suspension, his involvement nearly two months before kickoff remains far from guaranteed.

In comments reported by Diario Olé, Mexican Football Federation executive president Ivar Sisniega addressed the uncertainty surrounding the star’s participation: “The Portugal national team, due to internal policy, decided not to include participation clauses for Cristiano Ronaldo in any of its friendly match contracts.“

The remarks surprised fans, as Ronaldo has previously faced Liga MX clubs in friendlies and FIFA Club World Cup matches but has never played on Mexican soil. Although the match falls within the March international window and would not conflict with Al Nassr duties, the Portugal FA’s stance leaves the door open to a potential absence by the game’s biggest draw.

Aerial view of the Banorte Stadium also known as Azteca Stadium under construction.

After the Mexico friendly, Portugal is set to continue its North American tour with a matchup against the USMNT on March 31. With both games viewed as key World Cup tune-ups and test events for tournament venues, Ronaldo’s presence would significantly boost global interest.

Azteca stadium ready for the World Cup

Following the Clausura 2024 final between Club América and Cruz Azul, the iconic Estadio Azteca underwent extensive renovations beginning in May of that year. The project is aimed at preparing the historic venue for the 2026 World Cup, with reopening scheduled for March.

Speaking in October 2025 during a presentation on World Cup venue progress in Monterrey, Sisniega commented on the stadium’s timeline: “He’s progressing well and will be ready not only for the World Cup, but also for a match before the World Cup.“

During the tournament, the venue will be temporarily renamed Estadio Ciudad de México to comply with FIFA’s sponsorship regulations. With the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa scheduled for June 11, the stadium will become the first in tournament history to host three opening matches.

