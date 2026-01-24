Cristiano Ronaldo might not retire in 2027, but his next move comes with a twist: Post-Al-Nassr vision emerges as final decision on future could include shock reunion

Cristiano Ronaldo has never followed a conventional script, and as he approaches the twilight of his playing days, the uncertainty surrounding his future only adds to the intrigue. With his contract at Al-Nassr running toward its conclusion and retirement rumors intensifying, the idea that Ronaldo might not walk away from soccer in 2027 has gathered serious momentum. What comes next, however, appears far more complex than a simple farewell tour.

As ever, the Portuguese remains central to every discussion about legacy, ambition, and influence. While the club continues to benefit from his goals and global appeal, conversations behind the scenes suggest that his next chapter could reshape how superstars transition beyond their playing careers.

Ronaldo’s current deal ties him to Al-Nassr until the summer of 2027, when he will be 42 years old. According to multiple reports, that date has long been viewed as the natural endpoint of his Middle Eastern adventure. His contract was extended in June 2025, but sources indicate that 2027 remains the most realistic moment for his playing career in Saudi Arabia to conclude.

Age has inevitably begun to influence his role. Under Jorge Jesus, the 40-year-old forward has been carefully managed this season, with occasional absences from the starting lineup. Even so, his production remains elite. Since joining in early 2023, he has scored 110 goals and provided 22 assists in 125 official matches, underlining why he is still treated as the league’s defining figure.

British journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo plans to retire in the summer of 2027, at the end of his Al-Nassr contract, a claim that has been echoed across English and Middle Eastern media. Yet retirement, in Ronaldo’s case, may not mean disappearance.

Saudi Arabia’s long game with Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League was never just about soccer. His move marked a turning point in the league’s global visibility, opening the door for elite signings and unprecedented commercial growth. Officials are acutely aware that his eventual departure could trigger a drop in worldwide attention.

That is why plans are already being discussed to keep Ronaldo deeply connected to the Saudi soccer project even after his playing days. One proposal involves increasing the estimated 15% equity stake he already holds in Al-Nassr, transitioning him into a more influential institutional role.

In parallel, Saudi Arabia is preparing for the 2034 World Cup, and Ronaldo is widely expected to serve as a global ambassador. If that happens, his influence would stretch far beyond a single club, embedding him in the long-term vision of soccer in the region.

The mysterious twist finally revealed

Midway through these discussions, a more surprising possibility has emerged—one that adds an unexpected twist to Ronaldo’s post-Al-Nassr future. According to Spanish insider Ariel Hernandez, Cristiano Ronaldo is not convinced that 2027 will mark the end of his playing career. Instead, his vision reportedly includes purchasing one of several major clubs and playing for a final season there, blending ownership, marketing expansion, and soccer ambition into one last chapter.

The clubs linked to this extraordinary scenario include: His boyhood side, Sporting Lisbon, La Liga clubs Valencia and Getafe, as well as Manchester United, where he spent seven magnificent years on two separate spells. In the case of the latter, it would be supported by the potential backing from the Saudi leadership, though without a playing role.

Crucially, this would not sever his Saudi ties. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner would still retain a significant ownership stake in Al-Nassr, ensuring his long-term connection to the country’s soccer ecosystem.