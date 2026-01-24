Trending topics:
How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool
Here are all of the details of where you can watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Sunday, Janury 24, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Universo
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Liverpool enter this matchup with little room for slip-ups as the Premier League race intensifies, balancing outside title hopes with a crucial push for Champions League qualification. Still holding a top-four spot, the Reds know consistency is essential.

Against a Bournemouth side settled in the lower half and clear of relegation danger, Liverpool will be expected to deliver a result that keeps their momentum intact. With stakes high and pressure mounting, this is a game fans won’t want to miss.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
