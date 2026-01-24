How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool WHAT English Premier League WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Sunday, Janury 24, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, USA Network and Universo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Liverpool enter this matchup with little room for slip-ups as the Premier League race intensifies, balancing outside title hopes with a crucial push for Champions League qualification. Still holding a top-four spot, the Reds know consistency is essential.

Against a Bournemouth side settled in the lower half and clear of relegation danger, Liverpool will be expected to deliver a result that keeps their momentum intact. With stakes high and pressure mounting, this is a game fans won’t want to miss.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

