Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo skips another Al-Nassr training session due to physical fatigue as uncertainty looms: Will he be fit to face Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League?

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the central figure in every conversation surrounding Al-Nassr, whether the focus is silverware, records, or the physical limits of a player approaching his mid-40s. As the Saudi Pro League schedule intensifies, fresh uncertainty has emerged after the Portuguese icon missed another team training session, prompting renewed questions about his condition ahead of the next league fixture.

The timing is delicate. Al-Nassr is pushing for momentum at the top end of the table, and Ronaldo himself is chasing a number that still defines the twilight of his career. Yet, with workloads carefully managed and recovery becoming increasingly important, doubts have crept in over his immediate availability.

Reports from Saudi Arabia confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo did not participate in Al-Nassr’s main group training session on Saturday, instead completing recovery work away from the pitch. According to Arriyadhiyah, the absence was attributed to physical fatigue, with the coaching staff opting for caution rather than risk.

This was not an isolated incident. Earlier in the week, the Portuguese had also skipped full training before the clash with Damac, spending time inside the club’s medical facilities. Despite that precaution, he still went on to play the full match and score the decisive goal, underlining both his importance and the delicate balance the club is trying to strike.

Will Ronaldo be ready to play against Al-Taawoun?

Al-Nassr is preparing to host Al-Taawoun at Al-Awwal Park in the 18th round of the Saudi Pro League, a fixture that could have major implications near the top of the table. With training sessions underway and tactical preparations accelerating, attention inevitably turned to Ronaldo’s status.

Midway through the buildup, clarity began to emerge. While he has not trained fully with the group, Ronaldo has remained present at the training centre, working closely with medical and coaching staff. The approach mirrors the one used successfully before the Damac match, suggesting that his involvement on matchday remains a strong possibility rather than a certainty.

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC warms up during the Saudi Pro League match.

Relentless chase toward 1,000 goals

Beyond the immediate fixture, Ronaldo’s broader mission continues to dominate the narrative. As of January 22, the forward sits on 960 official career goals, an extraordinary total that keeps the once-unthinkable target of four digits alive. The arithmetic is simple but unforgiving. Forty more goals separate Ronaldo from the mythical milestone. His current scoring rate of 0.74 goals per game remains elite, yet projections suggest that reaching 1,000 goals before the 2026 World Cup would require an exceptional surge.

Looking at recent form, Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in his last 20 matches, a strong return but one that places the landmark slightly further down the road. Based on historical trends—where he averages around 40 goals per calendar year—the most realistic window for the milestone appears to be late 2026 or early 2027.

