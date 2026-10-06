Cristiano Ronaldo makes major demand to return to Portugal as his stance on Jorge Jesus emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Al-Nassr has given him some breathing room after a turbulent international break, but his Portugal future remains surrounded by uncertainty. The 41-year-old forward and Jorge Jesus appear to be at an impasse, with Ronaldo’s position reportedly becoming clearer after Portugal’s coach and federation publicly insisted that the door remains open for his return.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp on September 30 after being left on the bench against Norway and learning that he would not start against Denmark. He subsequently returned to Saudi Arabia, where Al-Nassr has confirmed his return to club training ahead of its next Saudi Pro League fixture. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has attempted to calm the situation, with president Pedro Proenca making clear that Ronaldo remains welcome with the national team.

Proenca also described the dispute as something that can be resolved internally rather than a permanent break. “We are talking about the greatest player of all time, a player who has given more than two decades to Portuguese football,” Proenca said. “He will always be part of this squad if he is technically fit to play. Cristiano knows this. He knows that is the sentiment. What happened was a misunderstanding that needs to be resolved internally.”

Jesus has taken a similar public position despite the disagreement that led to Ronaldo leaving camp. The Portugal manager insists that Ronaldo remains eligible for the next call-up if he wants to return and is playing regularly for the Saudi champion. “I don’t know what Cris will decide,” the experienced boss said after the Selecao’s victory over Norway.

Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

“To me, there was never an issue. There are non-negotiable principles for a coach, but since there were no issues regarding my authority, for me, if Cris wants to return, he will be eligible for the next call-up, as long as he is playing for Al Nassr. It’s up to him”, he added.

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Ronaldo’s frustration runs deeper

Ronaldo, however, has yet to accept that version of events publicly. After leaving the camp, he said he would eventually explain what happened, suggesting that the circumstances behind his departure were more complicated than the Portuguese camp’s public statements indicated.

“When the time comes, I will tell the people of Portugal the full truth regarding the reasons behind my departure from the national team—a side I have always served with total dedication,” Ronaldo said in a statement on social media. “For now, I want to wish the very best of luck to Portugal and all my teammates.”

The tension began after Ronaldo was left as an unused substitute during the team’s 2-1 victory over Norway, despite having been sent out to warm up during the match. It was a remarkable moment in his international career and was followed by his absence from subsequent training sessions before he left the squad.

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The reported condition finally emerges

The biggest twist has now come from Portugal, where journalist Rui Santos of CNN Portugal has reported that Ronaldo does not intend to return to the national team while Jorge Jesus remains in charge. If accurate, that would transform the dispute from a temporary disagreement over playing time into a much more serious confrontation over the manager’s position.

“He reportedly made it clear that he will not return to the national team as long as Jorge Jesus is in charge,” Santos said, according to Foot Mercato. “The fundamental point is that he believes these statements are not innocent. He no longer trusts the coach and points out his contradictions.”

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Santos claims Ronaldo was particularly unhappy with Jesus publicly insisting that he had nothing to apologize for while simultaneously saying that the forward could return whenever he wanted. That apparent contradiction is reportedly at the heart of Ronaldo’s frustration, with the player believed to feel that the coach’s comments damaged his trust in the relationship.

While the Ronaldo controversy continues, Portugal has managed to produce impressive results without its captain. Jesus has won his first four matches in charge, including victories over Norway and Denmark, with the latter producing a historic 4-2 away win.

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