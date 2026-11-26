Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to produce remarkable numbers deep into their careers, keeping their long-running rivalry alive despite playing in different leagues. Ronaldo has enjoyed another productive year at Al-Nassr, while Messi’s performances for Inter Miami have added an interesting twist to the comparison.

At 41, the Portuguese forward remains a regular source of goals for his Saudi Arabian club and is approaching a landmark that has become one of the defining ambitions of his final playing years. His latest achievement also offers another opportunity to measure his output against Messi, who continues to shine in the United States.

Ronaldo’s latest goal came during Al-Nassr‘s 2-1 victory over Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday. The forward converted a penalty in the 13th minute to give his team the lead, before Joao Felix scored the winner in the second half following Mohammed Waad’s equalizer.

The strike took the veteran’s career tally to 987 official senior goals, leaving him 13 away from reaching 1,000. He has maintained an impressive scoring rate in 2026, continuing to find the net in both the Saudi Pro League and continental competition.

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His latest achievement is particularly notable given his age and the longevity of his career. The Al-Nassr captain has continued to score consistently even after announcing his retirement from international soccer earlier this month.

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Messi and Ronaldo remain productive in 2026

Ronaldo ended his 23-year Portugal career on November 5, 2026, finishing with 234 appearances and 146 international goals. His decision means Al-Nassr is now his only regular route towards the 1,000-goal target, unless he reverses his international retirement.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Messi, meanwhile, has also continued to produce impressive numbers for Inter Miami after retiring from Argentina. The 39-year-old has enjoyed another prolific campaign in Major League Soccer, winning the league’s regular-season Golden Boot with 26 goals.

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Both players also remained influential for their respective national teams during the year, although their international careers have now ended. Their contrasting club performances have provided another fascinating chapter in a rivalry that has defined an era of soccer.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Ronaldo reaches 30 goals as Messi moves ahead

Ronaldo’s latest penalty took him to 30 goals in the 2026 calendar year, as confirmed by Sofascore and Transfermarkt. It also marked the 19th calendar year in which he has scored at least 30 goals, an extraordinary record of consistency for a player approaching his 42nd birthday.

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Category Team Goals Appearances Assists Club (All Competitions) Al-Nassr 27 36 1 Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr 24 — — AFC Champions League Elite / 2 Al-Nassr 3 — — National Team Portugal 3 8 0 2026 World Cup Portugal 3 5 0 UEFA Nations League / Friendlies Portugal 0 3 0 Total (2026 Calendar Year) Combined 30 44 1 Breakdown of Ronaldo’s 2026 Goals

However, Messi currently holds the advantage in the 2026 scoring comparison. The Argentine has registered 41 goals in 48 appearances for Inter Miami and Argentina, giving him an 11-goal lead over his longtime rival.

Messi’s total includes 30 goals for Inter Miami in 37 matches and 11 for Argentina in 11 appearances. His international contribution was particularly significant at the 2026 World Cup, where he scored eight times, while Ronaldo registered three goals for Portugal before retiring from international duty.

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Category Team Goals Appearances Assists Club (All Competitions) Inter Miami 30 37 15 MLS Regular Season Inter Miami 26 32 13 CONCACAF Champions Cup Inter Miami 1 2 0 Leagues Cup / Super Cup Inter Miami 3 3 2 National Team Argentina 11 11 6 2026 World Cup Argentina 8 8 4 International Friendlies / Qualifiers Argentina 3 3 2 Total (2026 Calendar Year) Combined 41 48 21 Breakdown of Messi’s 2026 Goals

Ronaldo’s 30 goals consist of 27 for Al-Nassr in 36 appearances and three for Portugal at the World Cup. His Saudi Pro League contribution includes an October hat-trick against Al-Kholood, while his latest strike against Al-Sadd added to his continental tally.

Can Ronaldo catch Messi before the year ends?

Despite trailing Messi in the calendar-year comparison, Ronaldo still has opportunities to close the gap. Inter Miami’s MLS Cup playoff campaign could limit the Argentine’s remaining appearances, while Al-Nassr has seven fixtures scheduled before the end of 2026.

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi’s immediate future in the competition depends on the Herons’ playoff results, with the club facing a crucial Game 2 against Columbus Crew after losing the opening match 3-0. If Miami is eliminated, the Argentine could enter the offseason while Ronaldo continues adding to his tally in Saudi Arabia.

The larger individual target remains Ronaldo’s pursuit of 1,000 career goals. With 987 already recorded, he could reach the milestone in early 2027 if he maintains his current scoring rate, although his remaining schedule and fitness will influence the timeline.

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