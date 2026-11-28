Elche host Atletico Madrid in a LaLiga clash that pits a struggling home side against a visiting team that has shown signs of life in recent weeks.

Elche come into this one without a win in their last three matches. They drew 1-1 with Levante on November 23 after back to back losses, falling 0-2 to Betis on November 8 and 0-1 to Valencia on November 1. A positive result here would go a long way toward stopping that slide.

Atletico Madrid arrive in better shape, having won two of their last three outings. They beat Getafe 3-0 on November 22 and Levante 2-0 on October 31, with their only blemish a 1-2 loss to Barcelona on November 8. A win at Elche would keep that momentum going.

Elche projected lineup

Elche are set up in a 4-3-3 with Matías Dituro in goal behind a back four of Buba Sangaré, Víctor Chust, Federico Redondo and Roy Revivo. Gonzalo Villar anchors the midfield alongside Martim Neto and Javier Morcillo, while Lucas Cepeda, Fernando Niño and Germán Valera form the attacking line. The team is without Adam Boayar, Thomas Lemar and Yago Santiago, all ruled out, which thins their options in attacking areas.

Elche projected starting XI (4-3-3): Matías Dituro, Buba Sangaré, Víctor Chust, Federico Redondo, Roy Revivo, Gonzalo Villar, Martim Neto, Javier Morcillo, Lucas Cepeda, Fernando Niño, Germán Valera.

Atletico Madrid projected lineup

Atletico Madrid line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Jan Oblak behind a back four of Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Dávid Hancko and Alex Grimaldo. Pablo Barrios and Morten Hjulmand sit as the double pivot, with Lee Kang-in, Giuliano Simeone and Álex Baena operating behind lone striker Julián Alvarez. Alexander Sørloth, Ademola Lookman and Jorge Domínguez are all out, which removes some attacking depth from the bench.

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Atletico Madrid projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Dávid Hancko, Alex Grimaldo, Pablo Barrios, Lee Kang-in, Morten Hjulmand, Giuliano Simeone, Julián Alvarez, Álex Baena.