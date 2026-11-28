Cristiano Ronaldo had another chance to move closer to the top of the Saudi Pro League scoring charts on Saturday, but it passed without a goal. Al Nassr still got the three points in a narrow win over Al Hazem, but a night in which Ronaldo went scoreless gave Ivan Toney room to stretch his lead in the race for the league’s top scorer award.

Samu Costa scored the only goal for Al Nassr in a 1-0 victory over Al Hazem, a first-half strike that was enough to move the team to 31 points and level with leaders Al Qadsiah.

Ronaldo had his own chances to add to the scoreline, hitting the crossbar in the first half, but he finished without a goal and saw a run of six goals in four appearances come to an end. His tally in the league remains at nine, a total that keeps him second in the scoring table despite going another match without finding the net.

Toney, meanwhile, did his part to pull away. The English forward equalized at the end of the first half, and then scored from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute to complete a brace in Al Ahli’s 3-1 win.

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The two goals took Toney to 16 in the league season, which gives him a seven-goal cushion over Ronaldo, up from five before the weekend, and further extends his distance over his rivals in the Saudi Pro League scoring table.

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SPL scoring chart after Saturday’s matches

see also Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly edges Lionel Messi in an unwanted record of this century

The scoring table looks clearer at the top after Saturday’s matches, with Ivan Toney now at 16 goals following his brace for Al Ahli, seven more than Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains second with nine.

Behind them, Tijjani Reijnders and Youssef En-Nesyri are tied for third with eight goals each, as En-Nesyri scored the only goal in Al Ittihad’s 1-0 win over Neom on Friday, in the 75th minute.

Ollie Watkins also joined the chasing pack after scoring a brace in Al Hilal’s 3-1 win at Al Ettifaq, which took him to seven goals in just nine appearances. He shares that tally with Julien Domingues, Alexandre Lacazette, and Mateo Retegui, leaving a group of strikers within two goals of Ronaldo.

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Saudi Pro League scoring chart. (Transfermarkt)

With the table tightening behind the leader, Ronaldo cannot afford to go many more matches without scoring if he wants to stay in the conversation for the top scorer award.

Toney’s pace has left him with a comfortable cushion, but with plenty of matches left in the season, the chasing pack, with Ronaldo among them, will be looking to cut the gap before the race slips away.

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