|WHO
|Club America vs Monterrey
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|10:10pm ET / 7:10pm PT • Saturday, November 28, 2026
|WHERE
|TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Club America vs Monterrey: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Monterrey vs. Club America
|0-0
|November 26, 2026
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Monterrey
|1-1
|October 11, 2026
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Monterrey
|2-2
|September 3, 2026
|Leagues Cup
|Club America vs. Monterrey
|1-0
|February 8, 2026
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Monterrey
|2-1
|November 29, 2025
|Liga MX
|Monterrey vs. Club America
|2-0
|November 27, 2025
|Liga MX
|Monterrey vs. Club America
|2-2
|September 21, 2025
|Liga MX
|Monterrey vs. Club America
|1-0
|April 17, 2025
|Liga MX
|Monterrey vs. Club America
|1-1
|December 16, 2024
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Monterrey
|2-1
|December 13, 2024
|Liga MX
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Atlas vs. Toluca
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Club America vs. Monterrey
|Saturday, November 28, 2026
|10:10 PM
|Chivas vs. Pachuca
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|8:07 PM
|Cruz Azul vs. Leon
|Sunday, November 29, 2026
|10:00 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club America vs Monterrey and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Club America will face Monterrey on Saturday, November 28, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- TUDN USA will carry the Club America vs Monterrey game in the United States.
- Club America lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 10 meetings.