Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Monterrey on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Club America vs Monterrey WHAT Liga MX WHEN 10:10pm ET / 7:10pm PT • Saturday, November 28, 2026 WHERE TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Club America host Monterrey in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura on Saturday, November 28. The two sides played out a scoreless draw on November 26, and that result followed a 0-1 loss to Tigres on November 22. Before that, Club America drew 2-2 with Pumas UNAM on November 8, so they enter this leg of the playoff tie still searching for a win in their last three outings.

Monterrey also drew 0-0 with Club America on November 26, but they arrive in better form overall. They beat Pumas UNAM 2-0 on November 22 and followed an earlier 1-0 win over Queretaro on November 14 with that result. Monterrey have won their last two matches before the draw with Club America, and they will look to carry that momentum into the quarterfinals.

Club America vs Monterrey: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Monterrey vs. Club America 0-0 November 26, 2026 Liga MX Club America vs. Monterrey 1-1 October 11, 2026 Liga MX Club America vs. Monterrey 2-2 September 3, 2026 Leagues Cup Club America vs. Monterrey 1-0 February 8, 2026 Liga MX Club America vs. Monterrey 2-1 November 29, 2025 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Club America 2-0 November 27, 2025 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Club America 2-2 September 21, 2025 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Club America 1-0 April 17, 2025 Liga MX Monterrey vs. Club America 1-1 December 16, 2024 Liga MX Club America vs. Monterrey 2-1 December 13, 2024 Liga MX

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Atlas vs. Toluca Saturday, November 28, 2026 8:00 PM Club America vs. Monterrey Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:10 PM Chivas vs. Pachuca Sunday, November 29, 2026 8:07 PM Cruz Azul vs. Leon Sunday, November 29, 2026 10:00 PM

Advertisement

Advertisement

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club America vs Monterrey and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary