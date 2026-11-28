Old Trafford hosts a Premier League meeting between two sides looking to settle their form in very different directions, with Manchester United trying to stop the bleeding at home and Brentford arriving full of confidence.

Manchester United have lost two of their last three league games, including a 0-4 defeat to Liverpool on November 22, sandwiched around a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on November 8 and a 0-2 loss to Chelsea on October 31. The goals conceded have piled up across all three matches. A win here would go a long way toward settling the nerves around the squad.

Brentford head into this one off the back of a 4-0 win over Everton last Monday, bouncing back from a 0-2 loss to Albion on November 8 that followed a 2-0 win over Nottingham on October 31. Two wins in their last three outings show a team capable of scoring freely when things click. A positive result at Old Trafford would extend that momentum against a side in form trouble.

Manchester United projected lineup

Manchester United are set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Lisandro Martínez and Harry Maguire anchoring central defense and Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu providing width from fullback. Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo sit in the double pivot, screening for a front line of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Mainoo’s attacking partners feeding Joshua Zirkzee up top. The absences of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Manuel Ugarte, Carlos Baleba and Benjamin Šeško strip out depth and pace in key areas, leaving this projected XI with limited attacking cover off the bench and Senne Lammens behind a patched-together back line.

Manchester United projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens, Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Youri Tielemans, Matheus Cunha, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee, Patrick Dorgu.

Brentford projected lineup

Brentford line up in a matching 4-2-3-1, with Kristoffer Ajer and Sepp Van den Berg forming the central defensive pairing in front of Caoimhín Kelleher. Yehor Yarmoliuk and Vitaly Janelt hold the midfield, allowing Mikkel Damsgaard, Dango Ouattara and Jaidon Anthony to support Callum Wilson as the central striker. Without Igor Thiago, Nathan Collins, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Antoni Milambo among others, Brentford are missing significant squad depth, but the projected XI still features enough pace in wide areas to threaten on the counter against a Manchester United defense low on options.

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Brentford projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Caoimhín Kelleher, Michael Kayode, Kristoffer Ajer, Sepp Van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Mikkel Damsgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Dango Ouattara, Callum Wilson, Jaidon Anthony.