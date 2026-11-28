Lionel Messi‘s 2026 came to a sudden end on Friday night, when Inter Miami were eliminated from the MLS Cup Playoffs by Columbus Crew. The defending champions were swept in the first round, and the loss, which also closed a challenging year for the club, has put the spotlight on what lies ahead for their captain.

On the contract front, the outlook is clear. Messi is signed with Inter Miami through the 2028 MLS season and intends to see out the deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The insider added that the Argentine could even stay in Florida longer than that, although any decision on an extension would come further down the line.

He also pointed to the fact that Messi’s family is settled in the United States, while the 39-year-old is reported to have no plans to retire from club soccer after ending his international career earlier this year.

Even so, speculation about a return to Argentina has appeared in recent weeks. Reports there linked Messi with Newell’s Old Boys, the Rosario club where he spent his early years, with some suggesting a loan as early as January 2027. Romano quickly dismissed that idea, saying there are no negotiations and no chance of such a move.

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For now, all signs point to Messi continuing in Miami. The club is expected to announce roster decisions in the coming days, and coach Kily Gonzalez has already said several new players will arrive for 2027. Messi, who turns 40 in June, is expected to remain at the center of that project, where he will look to win more trophies with the Herons next season.

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Which competitions will Inter Miami play in 2027?

Miami will have a busy year in 2027, starting with the MLS Sprint Season, a one-time abbreviated campaign that serves as a bridge to the league’s new summer-to-spring calendar.

see also Lionel Messi finishes sour 2026 as Inter Miami suffers early MLS Cup Playoffs exit in challenging year for Argentine star

The Herons will open it on Feb. 19 at home against FC Cincinnati, and each club will play 14 regular-season matches against Eastern Conference opponents, seven at home and seven on the road.

The top eight teams in each conference will then qualify for a single-elimination playoff, with the conference champions meeting in MLS Cup on Memorial Day weekend in May. The 2027-28 season will follow, starting in mid-to-late July.

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Miami will also compete in two other tournaments. The club earned a spot in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, which runs from February through May, after Messi scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over New England.

Later in the year, Inter Miami will also take part in the 2027 Leagues Cup, which is set to run from Aug. 3 to Sept. 5 with 18 MLS clubs and all 18 Liga MX teams, and where the Herons will return as a former champion after winning the inaugural edition in 2023.

Miami will not get a chance to defend one of its few trophies from this year. The Herons won the Campeones Cup in September with a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul, but the match is contested by the reigning MLS Cup champion and the Liga MX champion, and the early playoff exit has ended any chance of playing in the next edition. Instead, Messi and his teammates will turn to the other three tournaments, where they will look to add more silverware in a year of transition.

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