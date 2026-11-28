Inter Miami’s season ended on Friday night in Ohio, and with it came questions about the performance of Lionel Messi. The defending MLS Cup champions were knocked out of the first round of the playoffs by Columbus Crew, and after the final whistle, coach Kily Gonzalez was asked to explain what went wrong for his captain on such a decisive night.

Columbus won Game 2, 1-0, thanks to a late goal from Santiago Rodriguez at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, completing a 2-0 sweep of the best-of-three series after a 3-0 victory in Game 1 on Nov. 21.

Inter Miami did not score in either match, a sharp contrast with a regular season in which the team was among the league’s most productive, as the question put to Gonzalez noted. Messi, meanwhile, finished the series-deciding game without a shot on target.

Gonzalez did not point to his star as the cause. According to the coach in the post-game press conference, Columbus defended well and understood how Miami plays, closing the area where Messi operates and retreating into a five-man line that made it difficult to find space.

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He insisted that the team still generated plenty of chances, and he pointed to a clear opportunity for Germán Berterame just before the Crew goal that could have kept the series alive. In his view, the issue was not getting past the opponent but converting the chances created, something Miami failed to do.

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The Argentine, who took over as head coach in September after the departure of Guillermo Hoyos, also rejected the idea that the elimination should be labeled a failure, saying the word was too strong for a team that tried everything. He acknowledged the disappointment in the locker room and called the result unjust, arguing that Miami deserved more over the 90 minutes.

see also Lionel Messi finishes sour 2026 as Inter Miami suffers early MLS Cup Playoffs exit in challenging year for Argentine star

Gonzalez admits Inter Miami leaned heavily on Messi

Beyond defending his captain, Gonzalez also acknowledged a tactical issue for Miami in the series. According to Miami insider Jose Armando Rodriguez of Deporte Total USA, the coach said the team relied heavily on Messi, even though that is one of the areas the opponent protects the most. “We have to look for opportunities elsewhere. When they set up a line of five, it was harder to get in. We lacked a lot,” the Argentine coach explained.

The comments fit with his earlier explanation that the Crew understood how Inter plays and closed the area where Messi operates, leaving Miami without a clear Plan B in two games in which they failed to score.

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For Messi, who finished the season with 26 goals and 17 assists and another Golden Boot, the exit leaves a bitter end to a year in which the club also fell short in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.

Even so, there was one highlight along the way, as Miami was crowned champion of the Campeones Cup in September. Now, with roster decisions expected in the coming days, the focus shifts to the offseason and to the 2027 campaign, which begins on Feb. 19 at home against FC Cincinnati.