Real Madrid host Alaves with a projected XI that leans heavily on attacking talent, and the gap in recent results between these two sides sets up a clear test of form.

Real Madrid come into this one on a three-game winning run, beating Celta Vigo 2-1 on November 21 after a 3-0 win over Valencia on November 7 and a 3-0 win over Santander on November 1. They have scored at least two goals in each of those three outings. A fourth straight win would extend their momentum heading into the rest of the campaign.

Alaves arrive off a 3-1 win over Deportivo on November 21, a result that followed a goalless draw with Sevilla on November 6 and a 1-6 loss to Barcelona on October 31. The win over Deportivo snapped a run without a victory and offered some relief after the heavy defeat to Barcelona. Alaves will look to build on that result and show their form can hold up against a stronger opponent.

Real Madrid projected lineup

Real Madrid line up in a 4-1-4-1 with Thibaut Courtois behind a back four of Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen and Marc Cucurella. Aurélien Tchouaméni sits as the holding midfielder, screening for a four-man line of Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande, with Kylian Mbappé as the central striker. The setup gives Real Madrid width and creativity through Güler and Diomande while Bellingham and Bernardo Silva offer runs from deeper positions. Rodrygo and Raúl Asencio are both out, which thins the squad options in attack and at centre back, but the projected XI still carries significant quality in the final third.

Real Madrid projected starting XI (4-1-4-1): Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappé.

Alaves projected lineup

Alaves set up in a 3-1-4-2, with Antonio Sivera in goal behind a three-man defense of Facundo Tenaglia, Ville Koski and Jonny Otto. Ander Guevara plays as the deep midfielder, with Pablo Ibáñez, Antonio Blanco, Abde Rebbach and Ángel Hidalgo forming the midfield four, and Lucas Boyé paired with Toni Martínez up front. That two-striker setup suggests Alaves intend to press high and look for direct combinations between Boyé and Martínez. Lander Wilson Pinillos, Hugo Novoa, Mikel Rodríguez and Facundo Garcés are all out, leaving Alaves with reduced depth across midfield and defense for this trip.

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Alaves projected starting XI (3-1-4-2): Antonio Sivera, Facundo Tenaglia, Ville Koski, Jonny Otto, Ángel Hidalgo, Pablo Ibáñez, Ander Guevara, Antonio Blanco, Abde Rebbach, Lucas Boyé, Toni Martínez.