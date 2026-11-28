Inter Miami’s offseason is expected to bring significant changes after the defending champions were eliminated in the first round of the MLS playoffs. Just hours after the loss to Columbus Crew, the club’s coach addressed what comes next, and his message suggested that the current squad will not be left untouched as Lionel Messi and his teammates turn toward 2027.

According to Miami insider Jose Armando Rodriguez of Deporte Total USA, Kily Gonzalez told reporters during the post-game press conference that the club has already been working on the transfer market.

The coach explained that the group is the one he inherited and that he is happy with his players, but he also made clear that adjustments are needed to build a better team. “We are going to bring in several players in different areas,” Gonzalez said, although he did not mention names or positions.

The comments come after a turbulent year for the club. Inter Miami went through three head coaches in 2026, with Javier Mascherano leaving in April, Guillermo Hoyos taking over in an interim role, and Gonzalez stepping in during September.

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Miami is expected to announce its roster decisions in the coming days, ahead of a 2027 calendar that includes the MLS sprint season, the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the Leagues Cup. The team opens its MLS campaign on Feb. 19 at home against FC Cincinnati, and the club will hope the reinforcements help Messi regain a title-contending form.

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What to expect from Inter Miami in 2027

see also Kily Gonzalez comes to Lionel Messi’s defense after shotless Game 2 in Inter Miami’s elimination

Miami’s roster outlook for 2027 is largely settled on paper. Most of the squad is under contract beyond next season, and the club holds options on every player listed in the table below once their stated terms expire.

Preston Plambeck is the only player whose deal ends this year, although he has options for the next three seasons, while Luis Suarez would also be out of contract, but his renewal is reportedly only a matter of time.

Player Under contract through Tadeo Allende 2029-30 Facundo Mura 2029 Telasco Segovia 2029 Ian Fray 2028-29 Maximiliano Falcon 2028 Yannick Bright 2028 David Ruiz 2028 Daniel Pinter 2027-28 Sergio Reguilon 2027 Gonzalo Lujan 2027 Lovens Delinois 2027 Santiago Morales 2027

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The one name that could break the pattern is Rodrigo De Paul, who has been linked with a move to Racing Club, his boyhood team. Racing president Diego Milito has said he would love to see the midfielder return, and De Paul himself has admitted he would like to play for the club again, but he has not committed to a date.

A sale of the midfielder would also bring a significant financial return to the club and, since he is one of Miami’s Designated Players, would open up a roster spot in that category.

For now, Miami’s priority is to retool a roster that fell short this season, with Gonzalez promising new additions and decisions expected in the coming days. Whether that includes a high-profile departure like De Paul remains to be seen, but the offseason is shaping up as a key moment for the club’s direction in 2027.

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