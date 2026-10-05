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Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made final decision on Portugal return after abrupt Nations League exit

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain

During the start of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave the Portugal national team following a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus. Now, the captain has reportedly reached a final decision regarding whether or not he will return to the squad.

Following Portugal’s 2–1 victory over Norway on Matchday 4, coach Jorge Jesus stated that he would be open to welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo back to the national team, but emphasized that the decision ultimately rests with the player.

Now, Ronaldo appears to have settled his future. According to CNN Portugal commentator Rui Santos, the forward has decided not to return to A Seleção as long as Jorge Jesus remains head coach.

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The final decision rests with the Portuguese Federation

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) now faces a major internal conflict. While Cristiano Ronaldo is indisputably the ultimate legend of the national team, the squad is experiencing strong momentum and results under Jorge Jesus’s leadership.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (2026)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (2026)

The federation also faces a heavy financial impact without Ronaldo in the team. Consequently, a difficult dilemma emerges: whether to prioritize commercial revenue by accommodating the icon in his final years or to safeguard the team’s sporting trajectory under Jesus’s guidance.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial departure prompts Bruno Fernandes to call for unity in Portugal

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial departure prompts Bruno Fernandes to call for unity in Portugal

Although reconciliation between player and manager remains theoretically possible, rebuilding their relationship appears exceedingly complex. If these reports hold true, even a ceremonial farewell match for Cristiano Ronaldo could be off the table entirely.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has publicly downplayed reports of a permanent fallout with Cristiano Ronaldo, leaving the door open for the iconic forward to rejoin the national squad amid growing momentum surrounding a planned farewell match.

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Following Cristiano Ronaldo's abrupt departure from the national team, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is confronting significant financial and brand exposure risks that could cost the organization millions.

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Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Portugal vs Norway in Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Portugal face Norway in Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, with Cristiano Ronaldo as the most notable absence for A Seleção.

Cristiano Ronaldo farewell game: Portugal reportedly plan tribute as Jorge Jesus leaves door open for return

Cristiano Ronaldo farewell game: Portugal reportedly plan tribute as Jorge Jesus leaves door open for return

Reports indicate that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is exploring options to organize a formal farewell match for Cristiano Ronaldo, while head coach Jorge Jesus is open for the captain's return to A Seleção.

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