Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami visit Columbus for a decisive Game 2 of the MLS Cup playoffs under a tense atmosphere, as The Nordecke, the Crew’s official supporters’ group, publicly disagrees with the club’s front office over how Miami fans will be handled in its section.

The group shared a statement on social media, later spread by Inter Miami insider Jose Armando Rodriguez of Deporte Total USA, in which its board gives an update on the rules for Friday’s match at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, set for 8 pm ET.

According to the statement, The Nordecke’s board expressed a “vehement disagreement” with the club, which refuses to relocate opposing fans out of the section. The front office does allow certain jerseys to be worn there, but it asks fans wearing Inter Miami shirts, national team shirts supporting a visiting player and any opposing player jersey to cover them with a yellow t-shirt.

The dispute adds another layer to a series that already carries plenty of tension. Columbus beat Miami 3-0 in Game 1, so the Herons need a win on Friday to force a Game 3 on Dec. 2 at Nu Stadium, while a Crew victory would end the season of the defending MLS champions. With The Nordecke asking for an “intense” environment, Messi and his teammates should expect a hostile welcome in Ohio.

The Nordecke’s full message. (@Jarm21)

Luis Suarez on Inter Miami’s must-win Game 2

Luis Suarez is well aware of the situation his team faces, and he does not hide the weight of the moment. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Uruguayan striker said Miami is a club with an obligation to win, and that elimination on Friday would be a disappointment. “The time for excuses is over … It’s time to face reality. If we are eliminated, we will be the first to be self-critical, although we hope that doesn’t happen,” Suarez explained.

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The forward also pointed to the mental side of the game, warning that the team can’t afford to relax even for a few seconds and that lapses in concentration have been costly. In Game 1, those moments arrived early, with goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair giving away the opening penalty to Gonzalo Tapia and Gonzalo Lujan receiving a first-half red card.

With Suarez setting the tone, the spotlight also turns to Messi, who comes off a frustrating Game 1 in which he was shown a yellow card in the incident with Tapia and could not prevent the 3-0 defeat.

The Argentine star now faces a Columbus side that sits one win away from eliminating the defending champions, with a hostile section in the stands. If Miami wins on Friday, the series heads to a Game 3 on Dec. 2 at Nu Stadium, but if not, the message from Suarez could become a reality sooner than the Herons wish.

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